Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Fresh-cut vegetable convenience shown in Orlando

Lipman Family Farms will be at Southern Exposure, the annual Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) conference and trade show, February 26-March 1 at Orlando World Center. The company is excited to showcase its vertical integration in its home state. With the winter crop currently coming out of its Florida farms, plus a growing fresh-cut lineup that scales nationwide, the company is sharing what is possible when innovation is a family tradition that spans more than 75 years.

Visitors will discover a variety of the company's solutions that are designed for the challenges of produce buyers, merchandisers and foodservice operators. A highlight is its ready-to-use fresh-cut line that offers year-round, freshly prepped produce, including sliced or diced staples like tomatoes, onions and peppers, along with value-add fajita mix and pico de gallo. Every item is freshly picked, freshly cut, and then packaged for maximum shelf life and food safety.

© Lipman Family Farms

"We're excited about the possibilities that our fresh-cut products bring to our customers," said Cheryl Hoefs, SVP of sales & marketing at Lipman Family Farms. "From our coast-to-coast consistency to packaging innovation, our fresh-cut line is a real showcase for the advanced capabilities we bring to the table."

The company's fresh-cut produce reduces knife and slicer use, ensures consistency and limits handling during prep, which lowers cross-contamination risk. It does the work in state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled facilities with continuous monitoring and extensive sanitation and quality measures to ensure uniform product across locations and 100 percent usable yield per pound.

© Lipman Family Farms

The company's staff are onsite to share how its national reach and end-to-end operations deliver just-in-time produce with reliability. Lipman R&D, breeding programs, custom packs and tailored products, along with logistics and distribution, provide an advantage that enhances a buyer's reputation for quality.

"We're growers at heart," said Hoefs. "However, our business extends far beyond farming. With our vertically integrated business, we can deliver in-season freshness at any time of the year. We're excited for Southern Exposure to experience over 75 years of innovation."

The company invites show attendees to visit booth #638.

For more information:
Morgan Stuckert
Lipman Family Farms
Tel: +1 (239) 641-0088
[email protected]
www.LipmanFamilyFarms.com

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More