Fresh-cut vegetable convenience shown in Orlando

Lipman Family Farms will be at Southern Exposure, the annual Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) conference and trade show, February 26-March 1 at Orlando World Center. The company is excited to showcase its vertical integration in its home state. With the winter crop currently coming out of its Florida farms, plus a growing fresh-cut lineup that scales nationwide, the company is sharing what is possible when innovation is a family tradition that spans more than 75 years.

Visitors will discover a variety of the company's solutions that are designed for the challenges of produce buyers, merchandisers and foodservice operators. A highlight is its ready-to-use fresh-cut line that offers year-round, freshly prepped produce, including sliced or diced staples like tomatoes, onions and peppers, along with value-add fajita mix and pico de gallo. Every item is freshly picked, freshly cut, and then packaged for maximum shelf life and food safety.

© Lipman Family Farms

"We're excited about the possibilities that our fresh-cut products bring to our customers," said Cheryl Hoefs, SVP of sales & marketing at Lipman Family Farms. "From our coast-to-coast consistency to packaging innovation, our fresh-cut line is a real showcase for the advanced capabilities we bring to the table."

The company's fresh-cut produce reduces knife and slicer use, ensures consistency and limits handling during prep, which lowers cross-contamination risk. It does the work in state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled facilities with continuous monitoring and extensive sanitation and quality measures to ensure uniform product across locations and 100 percent usable yield per pound.

© Lipman Family Farms

The company's staff are onsite to share how its national reach and end-to-end operations deliver just-in-time produce with reliability. Lipman R&D, breeding programs, custom packs and tailored products, along with logistics and distribution, provide an advantage that enhances a buyer's reputation for quality.

"We're growers at heart," said Hoefs. "However, our business extends far beyond farming. With our vertically integrated business, we can deliver in-season freshness at any time of the year. We're excited for Southern Exposure to experience over 75 years of innovation."

The company invites show attendees to visit booth #638.

