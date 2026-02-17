Rebrand and innovations to be unveiled

North Bay is participating in the upcoming SEPC Southern Exposure trade show in Orlando, where it will debut a dynamic rebrand and creative packaging to enhance consumer engagement and strengthen industry relationships.

At the heart of the company's presence at the show and consistent with its recent rebrand is its 10 x 10 booth, symbolizing its commitment to its cooperative model and the product it grows every day. The booth displays a new, fresh, farmer-focused logo that reinforces the vital role of farmers in the brand's success. Visitors will also be introduced to the company's latest berry packaging, now enhanced with cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technology. These new berry labels are designed to captivate and educate consumers, providing an interactive experience that showcases the unique qualities of the company's berries.

© North Bay Produce

A key objective for North Bay Produce at SEPC Southern Exposure is to strengthen relationships with buyers and industry partners. The company seeks to inspire confidence through meaningful conversations and live demonstrations, showcasing its dedication to quality. "The SEPC team does a fantastic job year after year with their tradeshows, and it is a pivotal opportunity for us to inspire confidence with our products and service, reinforcing our commitment to excellence within the produce industry," said Brian Klumpp, North Bay's director of marketing.

© North Bay Produce

A look at the new logo on the company's berry packages.

Adding a delicious twist to the event, the company's Sharon Robb will feature a delightful treat at the booth, highlighting its Florida-grown strawberries. This culinary experience is designed to tantalize taste buds and demonstrate the quality and flavor of its produce.

Show attendees are invited to visit the company at booth #303!

