Reflecting on a century in produce

As Consalo Family Farms approaches its 100th year in business, company officials are looking forward to exhibiting at SEPC Southern Exposure and using the event as an opportunity to highlight the company's long history as a grower and the operational discipline supporting its programs.

Company officials cite their ability to remain highly responsive and adaptable year-round as a key driver of growth as well as the company's vertically integrated structure.

"We grow, inspect, cool, pack and ship through our own facility," said AJ Consalo, president of Consalo Family Farms. "There are no third parties involved. That level of control allows us to stay accountable from source to shelf and maintain a companywide rejection rate of under one percent."

Year-round availability across core categories, including blueberries, wet vegetables, herbs, cooking greens, salad items, grapes, and citrus, is supported through a combination of domestic farming and global partnerships.

© Consalo Family Farms

Southern Exposure remains one of the most important relationship-building events of the year for the company. Its team is focused on meaningful, face-to-face conversations with retail partners about the season ahead.

"We invite attendees to visit us at the show to talk through upcoming programs and market opportunities," he said. "It's a chance to reconnect, exchange ideas and make sure we're aligned heading into the season ahead."

While the company's focus remains on its core categories, Southern Exposure also provides an opportunity to highlight continued areas of growth. These include expansion of its organic program, ongoing development of private label and custom packaging capabilities and momentum behind the jumbo blueberry program introduced last year. It also includes the company's continued investment in New Jersey farming operations, including expanded plantings of organic romaine to support its New Jersey-grown bagged romaine hearts program, offered in both organic and conventional.

As the company looks toward its second century in business, Consalo said continued reinvestment in farmland, facilities and people remains central to its strategy. "With nearly 100 years behind us, we know long-term success comes from putting the work back into the business," he said. "By staying focused on what we grow and how we execute, we're confident in the road ahead."

Attendees are invited to stop by the company's booth at the show, #631.

For more information:

Consalo Family Farms

Tel: +1 (856) 794-1408

www.consalofamilyfarms.com