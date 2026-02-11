Showcasing integrated capabilities in Orlando

Lange Companies will exhibit at the Southeast Produce Council's (SEPC) Southern Exposure, where the company will highlight the advantages of partnering with them across their integrated business model. Attendees are invited to visit the company's booth where its team members from Lange Fresh Sales, Lange Farms, and Lange Logistics will be on site throughout the show.

"SEPC provides the perfect opportunity to promote the advantages of partnering with us," said Chase Tatham, vice president of sales, Southeast, Lange Fresh Sales, a one-on-one customized sourcing solution. Meanwhile Lange Logistics handles transportation solutions and Lange Farms for Seven Seas label is where strawberries, citrus, and asparagus can be sourced. "Southern Exposure is the perfect venue to showcase the value all three divisions bring to procurement and the supply chain."

The show serves as an important opportunity for the company's team to engage directly with customers, suppliers, and industry partners. "For some of us, SEPC is the only conference we attend, and it provides us with the perfect opportunity to connect with current customers and suppliers, explore potential opportunities and spotlight our strength in the Southeast," says Tatham.

© Lange Companies

The team from Lange Companies.

With representatives from all three divisions present, attendees visiting booth #226 will gain insight into what each division offers. "In the Southeast, we know how to hustle and connect all the pieces of the supply chain efficiently. Attendees will better understand what differentiates us from others. Our passion, energy, and dedication to always bringing value will be portrayed at the conference," Tatham added.

For more information:

Nikki Keene

Lange Companies

[email protected]

https://www.lange-companies.com/