Celebrating over four decades of "totally organic"

Awe Sum Organics, which is celebrating over four decades of being "Totally Organic", will showcase its organic grape, kiwi, and pear programs this month at the SEPC show.

The company invites industry partners, attendees, and friends to visitors to discuss reliable and sustainable supply chain solutions and learn more about its approach to organic farming.

© Awe Sum OrganicsBrianna Posner and David Posner underneath a canopy of kiwi.

The company sources new-crop organic gold and green kiwi from New Zealand, Italy, and California for a year-round supply by leveraging a global network of organic growers. Every grower adheres to the rigorous "ASO Standards" established by the company.

These internal benchmarks are designed to ensure dependably sweet and juicy kiwi and eliminate uneven ripening. By strictly monitoring high dry matter, a key indicator of flavor and sugar potential—and timing harvests with precision, the company guarantees a fruit that is consistently sweet and ready to ripen evenly.

© Awe Sum Organics

A look at the company's red organic grapes.

"We are just finishing shipping our organic Italian Gold kiwi for this season and are excited for the first arrivals in late April of our Zespri Organic Sun Gold kiwi from New Zealand. For Green kiwi, we will continue to have a steady supply of organic Green kiwi from Italy and California until our first arrivals in early June of our Zespri organic Green Hayward kiwi from New Zealand," said David Posner, founder and president of Awe Sum Organics

The company brings in its new crop organic pears from the Rio Negro Valley of Argentina every year. This distinct growing region is known as one of the world's premier areas to grow organic pears as it has an ideal climate for producing sweet and juicy pears of all varieties. The company offers a seamless Southern Hemisphere program and it ensures availability of multiple varieties and pack styles and loads on both U.S. coasts. This strategic import window provides retailers and consumers with fresh organic options well before the domestic summer fruit season begins.

© Awe Sum Organics

Green organic grapes.

"By the end of February, the first arrivals of our new crop organic Bartlett pears will be hitting both coasts, and all of our other varieties will follow soon," said Jenna Galise, Awe Sum's sales manager.

The company encourages show attendees to visit its booth, #632.

