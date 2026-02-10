Taking in tomato category developments

As the fresh produce industry continues to evolve, Red Sun Farms remains focused on what matters most: delivering quality, flavor, and innovation that meets the changing needs of today's consumers.

At this year's SEPC show, the company invites attendees to stop by the company's booth where they can take in the recent advancements in the company's Chef Collection relaunch. Visitors will also be able to see updates on the company's strawberry genetics and breeding programs, learn more about its commitment to innovation in the tomato category, and see varieties such as Sweetpops™ and Empress™ Limited Edition tomatoes.

Consumer preferences are shifting in meaningful ways. Shoppers are making smaller, more frequent grocery trips and placing a growing emphasis on superior flavor, texture, and overall eating experience. At the same time, wellness continues to influence purchasing decisions, with increased interest in foods that support hydration, protein intake, and fiber consumption. These trends are reshaping expectations for fresh produce, particularly within the snacking and tomato categories.

In response, the company is expanding and complementing these segments by developing healthy snack varieties that deliver on both function and enjoyment. Its focus is on meeting nutritional needs as well as exceeding expectations for taste and texture. By pairing nutrition with an exceptional eating experience, the company is ensuring that innovation aligns closely with what today's consumers truly value—products that are as enjoyable as they are purposeful. From pack sizes and formats to quality cues and value perceptions, understanding how consumers are purchasing and using fresh produce has become essential. These insights are helping shape product development, merchandising strategies, and innovation pipelines throughout the supply chain.

Innovation is what continues to drive excitement at Red Sun Farms and the company is advancing new tools, refining product concepts, and rethinking how it consistently delivers quality and flavor at scale.

To see how these ideas come to life, show attendees are invited to visit booth #105 at the show to discover what's new, reconnect with proven favorites, and get a glimpse of what's next for the company.

