Flavorables step into the spotlight

Basin Gold Cooperative, Masser Family of Companies, and Michael Family Farms invite retail buyers to its booth at SEPC Southern Exposure 2026 to experience the official launch of Flavorables®, a value-added potato innovation built to drive trade-up, shopper trial, and repeat purchase. Flavorables will also be featured in the show's Bright Ideas Fresh Arrivals Showcase.

Flavorables pairs premium petite yellow potatoes with pre-portioned, chef-crafted Spiceology seasoning blends. The blends amplify the flavor of petite potatoes while leveraging popular foodservice-inspired flavor profiles that resonate with today's shoppers: Butter-licious, Garlic Parmesan, Cheese Pizza, and Greek Freak. Made with premium-grade spices and real ingredients—nothing artificial—the seasonings bring contemporary tastes directly into the produce department.

© Fresh Solutions Network

The line simplifies meal prep while elevating everyday sides, giving retailers a clear point of differentiation and a strong value-per-unit advantage versus commodity potato offerings.

Retailers receive a turnkey marketing and merchandising program built to drive in-store and digital engagement. In-store support includes branded floor merchandisers, high-graphic display-ready cartons, and POS materials that build awareness, encourage trial, and support repeat purchase.

The marketing program also delivers a suite of digital assets. These include social media posts, social-first videos introducing the line and each flavor, and instructional content showing how to prepare Flavorables in the microwave and air fryer — including the pros and benefits of each method. Additional "secondary use" videos inspire flavor-seeking home cooks with creative meal ideas that extend usage beyond the initial purchase, supporting repeat sales and basket growth.

"Flavorables give retailers a clear path to differentiate their assortment and grow value in the category," said Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. "By pairing premium petite potatoes with chef-crafted seasonings, we deliver a convenient, elevated solution shoppers are actively seeking."

Fresh Solutions Network will be represented by Basin Gold Cooperative (Pasco, WA), Michael Family Farms (Urbana, OH), and Masser Family of Companies (Sacramento, PA).

Retail buyers are encouraged to stop by booth #123 at the show to find out more about Flavorables.

For more information:

Kathleen Triou

Fresh Solutions Network

Tel: +1 (209) 627-6800

[email protected]

https://www.freshsolutionsnet.com/

https://www.sidedelights.com/

https://grownwhereitmatters.com/