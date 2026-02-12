2026 Vorhees Vision Scholarship recipients announced

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Vorhees Vision Scholarship, an award created to recognize and support young individuals who demonstrate a strong entrepreneurial spirit while pursuing their educational goals.

The Vorhees Vision Scholarship honors the legacy of the late Terry L. Vorhees, founder and first executive director of the Southeast Produce Council. Through his vision and leadership, SEPC became—and remains—one of the produce industry's resources for education, networking, and professional growth.

SEPC scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet specific eligibility requirements, including having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the Council. Qualified members must have been listed on the SEPC membership roster for at least 12 months and have personally attended at least one SEPC event within the past year.

L-R: Carter Schwalls, Johnathon Rocendo, Maxwell Masser.

The 2026 Vorhees Vision Scholarship awards include:

First Place: $10,000 one-time scholarship to the recipient's enrolled college or university

Second Place: $1,500 scholarship

Third Place: $1,000 scholarship

The recipients are:

1st Place – Carter Schwalls, daughter of Jon Schwalls, Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable, Inc.

2nd Place – Johnathon Rocendo, son of Mayra Arvizu, Mack Farms

3rd Place – Maxwell Masser, son of David & Jamie Masser, Sterman Masser, Inc.

Applicants must be graduating high school seniors or currently enrolled college freshmen, sophomores, juniors, or seniors with a minimum GPA of 3.0. Selection criteria also include letters of recommendation, SAT or ACT scores, leadership and community service involvement, and the overall quality of the applicant's essay.

The 2026 essay topic, "The Future of Farming and Food Security," challenged applicants to explore how farmers can continue feeding families while navigating modern challenges such as climate change, labor shortages, and market volatility. Essays focused on the role of innovation, sustainability, and community support in ensuring strong and resilient food systems for future generations.

SEPC congratulates the 2026 Vorhees Vision Scholarship recipients and applauds their commitment to education, leadership, and the future of agriculture.

