Apple marketing and merchandising initiatives on display

CMI Orchards will showcase its latest marketing and merchandising initiatives at Southern Exposure 2026 (SEPC), with a spotlight on the recently launched Apple Crush™ program. The company's team will highlight its premium varietal mix while introducing retail partners to new ways to engage consumers both in-store and online by combining interactive tools, creative display concepts, and digital touchpoints designed to strengthen shopper connection, drive trial across a diverse variety portfolio, and support sustained category growth.

Apple Crush is designed to capture consumer attention and help retailers unlock fresh growth opportunities in one of produce's most competitive categories. Through shopper match data, the program delivers clear, actionable insights into evolving consumer preferences giving retailers a sharper lens for building smarter promotions, fine-tuning assortments, and elevating the overall shopper experience. As part of the program, the company partners directly with participating retailers to provide detailed analysis and strategic recommendations aimed at strengthening performance and driving measurable apple category growth.

At the event, the company is especially looking forward to seeing attendees experience Apple Crush firsthand and discover the apple varieties that best match their taste preferences. The interactive platform sparks conversations around flavor education, shopper engagement, and new approaches to driving trial and growth, opening the door to deeper collaboration with retail partners.

© CMI Orchards

The company also hopes attendees leave the booth with an understanding of how the company supports long-term success in the apple category. From its premium varietal mix to high-impact programs like Apple Crush and Flavogram, CMI focuses on flavor-forward storytelling, digital connection, and flexible merchandising solutions that resonate with today's consumers—helping retailers keep the category fresh, relevant, and exciting.

In addition to its new marketing initiative and varietal focus, the company will also highlight Planet Positive™ at the show. Planet Positive is the company's carbon-smart program, built on the belief that farming should give back more to the land than it takes. Through Planet Positive, it advances practices that reduce and remove carbon, regenerate soils, upcycle orchard waste, and operate with transparency and accountability across its supply chain. At Southern Exposure, the team looks forward to sharing how Planet Positive can support retail sustainability goals while delivering a meaningful brand story that connects with consumers.

Southern Exposure remains an important event for CMI Orchards and a key moment to kick off spring and summer planning. Visitors to the show are invited to stop by the company's booth, #110.

