New berry product in the spotlight

Following the momentum of its debut at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim last fall, California Giant Berry Farms is announcing its lineup for the Southeast Produce Council's (SEPC) Southern Exposure event in Orlando this month. The showcase will feature Belli Berries™ alongside the premium Giant™ jumbo blueberry label, and the brand's full line of conventional and organic strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.

Belli Berries are the same fresh blueberries consumers know from the company—now boosted with live probiotic cultures. This new fresh berry product gives shoppers more reasons to love blueberries.

© California Giant Berry FarmsBelli Berries are boosted with live probiotic cultures.

Quick facts about Belli Berries:

They are a simple way to add functional benefits to a daily diet.

They're dairy-free, plant-based and vegan-friendly.

There's nothing artificial–they are non-GMO and free of artificial flavors.

Consumers can rinse and enjoy them to snack on, bake with or freeze—probiotics stay inside.

Complementing this product is also the company's Giant label. These jumbo blueberries, characterized by a size of 20mm or larger, are a result of the company's investment in its state-of-the-art blueberry pack house in Santa Maria.

© California Giant Berry Farms"We are more than just a supplier. We are a strategic partner invested in our customers' success," says Tim Youmans, vice president of sales at California Giant Berry Farms. "Our goal is to provide retailers with products that drive category growth and meet the evolving needs of the modern shopper."

The California Giant team invites attendees to visit booth #728 at SEPC Southern Exposure to discuss customized programs, sustainable farming practices, and the upcoming spring availability of its full berry line.

"SEPC offers a concentrated and productive environment to network with key players," added Youmans. "We look forward to demonstrating how our commitment to innovation—first sparked in Anaheim—is now ready to hit retail shelves and kitchen tables."

For more information:

Kelley Sablan

California Giant Berry Farms

[email protected]

www.calgiant.com