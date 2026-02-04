Finding mangoes and a purpose in Orlando

SEPC's Southern Exposure coincides with Continental Fresh's biggest season. While CEO Albert Perez and staff meet with retailers, wholesalers and processors at the show, February 25–28 in Orlando, they're also preparing for the mango harvest in March.

It's a busy time of year that takes a lot of heart. However, when you're working to bring clean water to Latin American communities, heart is as plentiful as the fresh mangos.

Through its Water For All program, the company reserves a portion of every sale to fund clean-water and sanitation projects in Latin America. So far, Water For All has helped connect more than 36,700 people to clean water, and the number keeps growing.

"The Water For All label gives our buyers premium mangos that are backed by purpose. At Southern Exposure, we can see our mission start to gain its yearly energy," said Albert Perez, CEO of Continental Fresh. "The impact we make on families and communities is our most important measure of success."

The company will be focused on mango season, sharing forecasting and distribution details that keep buyers stocked and movement strong. The comprehensive portfolio of Water For All mangoes includes Ataulfo, Haden, Keitt, Kent, Palmer, and Tommy Atkins. A retail toolkit, available on the company's website, helps retailers tell the Water For All story and connect with values-driven shoppers.

At Southern Exposure, Continental Fresh looks forward to speaking with buyers who want products that align with consumer values. The company is also ready to speak to retail and foodservice customers about Q2 promotional planning. Show attendees are invited to meet the company's team in booth 518.

