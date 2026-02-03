What’s next in mushrooms

Highline Mushrooms is heading to SEPC Southern Exposure 2026 with bold momentum, fresh innovation, and a focus on what shoppers want most: flavor, convenience, and healthy meals that come together fast.

The company will showcase the latest additions to its expanding Fresh Gourmet Series—a lineup built to help retailers modernize the mushroom set, elevate merchandising, and capture incremental sales from the next generation of produce shoppers.

"Our Fresh Gourmet Series is designed for the way consumers cook today," said Sabrina Pokomandy, director of business development & marketing at Highline Mushrooms. "Shoppers are looking for meal solutions that feel exciting but still easy—products that help them build meals faster, without sacrificing taste or wellness."

© Highline Mushrooms

The company's newest Fresh Gourmet Series offerings are designed to support both shopper engagement and retail execution, helping deliver:

Convenient, flavor-forward solutions that simplify meal planning

Premium innovation that drives trade-up

Clear merchandising value through differentiation and improved shelf navigation

More usage occasions to keep mushrooms in everyday rotation

With mushrooms continuing to perform as a versatile staple for at-home cooking—spanning comfort meals, wellness routines, and seasonal grilling—the company is focused on delivering products that align with real-world shopper behavior and retail needs.

The company invites Southern Exposure attendees to visit booth #119.

