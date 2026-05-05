Van Vugt Kruiden expands with new cultivation site in Ridderkerk

Van Vugt Kruiden has acquired a three-hectare horticultural site located on the same street as its main location in Ridderkerk. With this expansion, the family business is strengthening not only its cultivation base but also its position in offering locally grown herbs. It also represents an important step towards further growth and security of supply.

Piet van Vugt: "The new location will be fully prepared and equipped for the cultivation of fresh herbs during the course of 2026. Its proximity to the existing site offers operational advantages and enables efficient integration within the current company. From the beginning of 2027, we expect to sow and plant the first herbs." With this expansion, the company is responding to growing demand for fresh, packaged herbs within retail and foodservice in Europe.

© Van Vugt Kruiden

Signing the purchase contract for new cultivation site in Ridderkerk

Thomas Bahlman adds, "The fact that this location is on our street makes this step particularly special. At the same time, it allows us to continue growing in a controlled and efficient way, while maintaining the quality and availability that our customers have come to expect from us."

Van Vugt Kruiden is a Dutch family business specialising in the year-round cultivation and packaging of fresh herbs for retail and foodservice in Europe. From Ridderkerk (located in Dutch Fresh Port), a wide range of fresh herbs, edible flowers, and babyleafs are processed and marketed daily, mainly under private label.

The company distinguishes itself through a strong focus on quality, flexibility, and year-round availability, combined with modern, sustainable operations. With a CO₂-neutral production site and continuous investments in cultivation, technology, and automation, Van Vugt Kruiden continues to optimise its processes and support category growth for its customers.

For more information:

Van Vugt Kruiden B.V.

Hoogzandweg 16

2988 DA Ridderkerk

Thomas Bahlman: [email protected]

Piet van Vugt [email protected]

www.vanvugtkruiden.nl