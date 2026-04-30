Cosco Shipping Ports reports US$420.9 million revenue in Q1 2026

Cosco Shipping Ports Limited reported its first quarter results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, with total throughput increasing by 8.9% year-on-year to 38,917,178 TEU. Total equity throughput rose by 7.5% to 11,891,883 TEU.

Revenue increased by 10.3% year-on-year to US$420,906,000, while profit attributable to equity holders rose by 2.0% to US$85,559,000. Gross profit increased by 1.7% to US$107,000,000, and share of profits from joint ventures and associated companies rose by 13.6% to US$90,200,000.

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Throughput from terminals in which the Group has controlling stakes increased by 2.9% to 8,188,361 TEU, accounting for 21.0% of total throughput. Throughput from non-controlling terminals increased by 10.6% to 30,728,817 TEU, accounting for 79.0% of total throughput.

Regional performance

In China, total throughput increased by 5.4% to 28,639,641 TEU, accounting for 73.6% of the Group's total. Equity throughput in China rose by 5.1% to 8,192,148 TEU.

In the Bohai Rim region, throughput increased by 7.7% to 13,350,202 TEU. In the Yangtze River Delta, throughput rose by 3.6% to 4,245,637 TEU. The Southeast Coast and Others region recorded a decrease of 6.5% to 1,316,466 TEU, while the Pearl River Delta increased by 5.9% to 7,520,937 TEU. The Southwest Coast recorded a 1.5% increase to 2,206,400 TEU.

Overseas terminals recorded higher growth, with total throughput increasing by 19.8% to 10,277,536 TEU, accounting for 26.4% of the Group's total. Equity throughput overseas increased by 13.2% to 3,699,735 TEU.

Market conditions and outlook

The company reported slower global trade growth and ongoing geopolitical tensions during the period. At the same time, China's total imports and exports reached RMB 11.84 trillion in the first quarter, up 15.0% year-on-year. Exports rose by 11.9% to RMB 6.85 trillion, while imports increased by 19.6% to RMB 4.99 trillion.

Looking ahead, global trade conditions remain uncertain, with developments in the Middle East, supply chain cost pressures, and changes in trade policies expected to affect the shipping market. The company plans to focus on global network optimisation, operational efficiency, and the use of digital technologies to manage costs and support operations.

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© Cosco ShippingFor more information:

Venus Zhao

Cosco Shipping

Tel: +86 2809 8131

Email: [email protected]

www.lines.coscoshipping.com