Te Mata Exports rebrands as MG Group Exports with global expansion

Te Mata Exports announced it is rebranding to MG Group Exports. The new identity aligns the business with its majority shareholder, Market Gardeners Limited, which trades as the MG Group.

The announcement comes as MG Group Exports expands its operations, including the establishment of a new team in the United States. This complements its existing New Zealand and Australian operations, alongside teams based in Japan and Vietnam.

The U.S.-based team will extend the company's reach, diversify its product range, and support growers and customers through exports from North and South America.

© MG Group

MG Group Exports CEO Sarah McCormack said the rebrand reflects continuity and expansion.

"Transitioning to MG Group Exports is a natural evolution for our business," says Sarah McCormack. "Te Mata Exports has built a reputation on relationships and delivering produce to international markets. Our new name reflects our position within the MG Group."

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"Our expansion into the USA, alongside our wider global presence, increases our ability to supply and support customers year-round. It also creates opportunities for our growers by diversifying markets and product range."

McCormack said the updated identity reflects the business structure.

"MG Group Exports reflects who we are now. A global business, grounded in relationships and focused on delivering value for our growers and customers."

The transition positions MG Group Exports to use its expanded presence and market coverage. The business continues to focus on apples, grapes, cherries, and citrus, while expanding its product range across international markets.

The MG Group Exports brand will be rolled out across communications and materials in the coming days.

© MG GroupFor more information:

Ellery Tappin

MG Group

Email: [email protected]

www.mggroup.co.nz