New Asia Pacific post-harvest R&D center opens in Yangling

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has opened its new Asia Pacific Research & Development Center in Yangling, an agricultural research hub in China.

Opened by CEO Han Kieftenbeld, the center reflects the company's ongoing investment in fresh produce through research, applied solutions, and sustainability. The center is intended to bring together partners, scientists, and industry participants to address how fresh produce is protected, preserved, and delivered across the region.

© AgroFresh

The center will focus on post-harvest plant physiology, preservation technologies, and digital tools to develop localized solutions aimed at reducing waste, extending shelf life, and maintaining quality. Research will target key regional crops, including apples and kiwifruit in Northwest China and tropical fruits across Southeast Asia, while supporting markets including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

"This strategic investment in Yangling reflects our deep commitment to innovation and how we continue to differentiate and bring value to our customers," said Han Kieftenbeld, CEO of AgroFresh. "By combining our global reach with deep local expertise, we're accelerating science-based solutions that reduce waste, extend freshness, and create value across the supply chain."

"This is about turning science into impact," said Duncan Aust, Chief Technology Officer of AgroFresh. "We're building solutions that help deliver measurable results – longer shelf life and better quality for consumers."

Beyond research, the center will also serve as a regional hub for knowledge exchange, training, and partnerships, linking research with application.

© AgroFreshFor more information:

Lois Lu

AgroFresh

Tel: +86 139 1881 4083

Email: Lois [email protected]

www.agrofresh.com