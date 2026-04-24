Women’s Fresh Perspectives Conference 2026 builds momentum

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) concluded its 2026 Women's Fresh Perspectives Conference, selling out for the fourth year in a row and bringing together 200+ professionals from across the fresh produce and floral supply chain for programming focused on leadership development, industry insights, and professional connection.

The event convened attendees across differing roles and career stages as the community worked together to advance opportunities for women in the industry. Attendees engaged in both structured programming and informal discussion, with key themes including leadership and resilience, owning their financial value, strategic relationships and negotiation, and preventing burnout.

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IFPA also awarded its Frieda Rapoport Caplan Women's Fresh Perspectives Scholarship to Val Macias, honoring this up-and-coming leader driving innovation and positive change within the industry.

"This conference provides space for meaningful dialogue and opportunities that support women's leadership development. We can see and feel how our work impacts the broader produce and floral community," said Beth Keeton, MBA, owner and president of Elephant House PR. "The conversations that take place here reflect both the challenges and opportunities facing our industry, and the vital role women are playing in shaping its future."

The conference is one component of IFPA's broader portfolio of programs aimed at supporting professional development and engagement across the industry.

This portfolio includes the Women's Fresh Perspectives Mentoring Program, which offers structured mentorship opportunities through two annual cohorts, connecting participants for ongoing career development and guidance.

In addition, IFPA continues to expand its Women's Fresh Perspectives Regional Events, creating unique opportunities for connection at the local level. These gatherings bring together professionals across the industry in more accessible settings to help build new relationships throughout regional communities. By meeting participants where they are, these events offer a distinct and valuable way to engage with the broader Women's Fresh Perspectives network.

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"Moments of connection at events are powerful, but programs like this extend that impact far beyond a single conversation," said Carrie Mack, senior sourcing manager at Walmart. "When we invest in people, they bring that growth back to their organizations, and that ripple effect is what ultimately strengthens our entire industry."

The continued growth of the Women's Fresh Perspectives portfolio aligns with broader industry trends emphasizing workforce development, leadership diversity, and the importance of professional networks in navigating a changing business environment.

By offering national programming, mentorship, and regional engagement opportunities, IFPA aims to support sustained participation and professional growth across different segments of the industry.

As the conference concludes, IFPA will continue its focus on year-round programming through its mentoring cohorts, regional events, and leadership initiatives.

For more information:

Ashley Sempowski

International Fresh Produce Association

Tel: +1 (202) 303-3406

[email protected]

https://www.freshproduce.com/