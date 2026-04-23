100-year-old Del Monte Holland moves from Bleiswijk to Rotterdam

For almost 40 years, the office of Del Monte Holland was located at the business park site in Bleiswijk. As of last weekend, however, the fruit importer has moved to an office at Brainpark in Rotterdam.

© Del Monte (Holland) BV

Commercial Director Rob Euser is pleased with the move. "We're working with the same team, in the same atmosphere, with the same quality, but now from a brand-new office. Some colleagues have been with the company for 35 or 40 years. It was important to us that the new office remained easily accessible for everyone. We worked in Bleiswijk with great pleasure for four decades, but our fresh fruit warehouse had been sublet for years, so it was no longer essential."

© Del Monte (Holland) BV

"When you decide to relocate, you mainly look for a place that is easy to reach. The younger generation doesn't always have a driver's license or a car, so good public transport connections are crucial. We've found that here at the Brainpark II office park, at the foot of the Van Brienenoord Bridge—and close to Dutch Fresh Port and the ports."

© Del Monte (Holland) BV

Mr Euser also refers to the heritage and the ambitions of the company: "The previous entity from our current company Del Monte (Holland) BV was officially founded on April 1st, 1926 as an importer of fruit from Chile. Of course, today, we are mainly known as the market specialist for banana and pineapple. As a global market leader in pineapple farming and pioneer having introduced the Extra Sweet MD2 variety pineapple to the market, we remain focused on keeping a strong growth in our European market's consumption of fresh fruit and therefore look to the next 100 years with confidence!"

© Del Monte (Holland) BV

© Del Monte (Holland) BVFor more information:

Rob Euser

Del Monte (Holland) BV

Lichtenauerlaan 108

3062 ME Rotterdam

Tel: +31 (0)10 52 42 256

[email protected]

www.freshdelmonte.com