Co-op first to move to 100% home-grown British strawberries

For the fourth year running, Co-op will be the first UK retailer to switch to only selling 100% British strawberries, exclusively sourced from UK farms with the homegrown fresh berries landing in stores this week in time for St George's Day.

The British strawberry season traditionally runs from early May to late September, and despite weather challenges, the early supply to British has been made possible by investment by growers in techniques that help protect and advance crops.

© The Co-operative Group

The heating of polytunnels during cold nights and wintry days are essential, and investments of the use of biomass boilers – which run on sustainable wood, wood heat exchange pumps and anaerobic digestion plants, rather than gas or oil, have mitigated against the rising fuel costs caused by the ongoing global conflicts.

The move is part of Co-op's commitment to supporting British seasonal produce and working with growers to extend the season, helping to build longer-term resilience and food security.

Co-op's range this year will consist of three variants including a premium offer, with prices starting from £2.60. Co-op's British strawberries will initially be sourced from growers in Kent, Herefordshire, Chichester and the southwest of Wales, with varieties including Eves Delight, Lady Isabella, Lady Emma and BerryWorld Eve. As the season develops, supply will widen to include Berkshire, Surrey, Lincolnshire, the West Midlands and Scotland, with varieties including BerryWorld Joyful, Eves Joy and Lady Grace.

Co-op's stores in Scotland will exclusively sell Scottish-grown strawberries once the season there is in full swing.

© The Co-operative Group

Emily Young, Co-op Senior Buying Manager, said: "We're proud to champion homegrown and seasonal fruit and veg on offer across our stores and work incredibly closely with our producers and growers to extend the UK season as much as possible, which is why we're thrilled to be switching to be 100% British strawberries before anyone else for the fourth year running."

The convenience retailer started selling British strawberries from the 16th of March and shopper demand this year has already taken off. Co-op has nearly doubled the percentage of British strawberries being sold this year compared to last year volumes, up by 98%.

Co-op has a long-standing commitment to British produce and works with our suppliers and the key British growers to extend the availability of UK-grown fruit and vegetables - helping to keep British food on shelves for longer.

British strawberries are available at Co-op from 22 April for selected lines: Co-op Strawberries Punnet, 227g at £2.60, Co-op Strawberries Large Punnet, 400g at £3.75 and Co-op Irresistible Sweet Pioneer Strawberries Punnet, 227g at £3.45 with the choice of buying any two for £5.50

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