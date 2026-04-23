PNW produce distributor plans new Spokane facility

Charlie's Produce announced plans for a new 66,000-square-foot facility in Spokane, Washington. This new site will be designed to strengthen warehouse efficiency, support future growth, and enhance service across its regional distribution network.

After 30 years of operations at its existing location, the company recognized the need for expansion to provide additional space and infrastructure to better support product flow, employee operations, and long-term market demand. The new building is expected to include 56,000 square feet of warehouse space with the remaining 10,000 square feet to be utilized for offices.

© Charlie's ProduceBreaking ground for the new facility.

"Building a new warehouse in Spokane is a significant investment in our future in that region. The new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art warehouse gives us a foundation to better serve our customers and sustain long-term growth," said Oliver Evans, executive vice president of Charlie's Produce. "With a design focus on creating a better space to work, we're excited that this is also an investment in our employee experience."

The new Spokane facility will include multiple temperature zones, increased vertical storage, improved warehouse flow, and 17 docks to support inbound and outbound movement. In addition, the site will expand parking and staging capacity to accommodate as many as 180 employees across shifts.

"This new 66,000-square-foot facility marks a major milestone for us in Spokane after outgrowing our current space over the past three decades," said Bo Bos, general manager of Charlie's Produce, Spokane. "This project enables us to better support our customers and employees while preparing for future growth. The new facility provides the space and infrastructure needed to serve the Pacific Northwest for decades, and we're grateful for the strong partnerships that make this growth possible."

© Charlie's Produce

An artist rendering of the new facility.

The Spokane operations currently serve customers across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana, positioning the facility as a key hub within the company's broader network.

At this time, construction is projected for completion in April 2027 with continued updates from the company throughout the project.

For more information:

Charlie's Produce

Tel: +1 (206) 625-1412

https://www.charliesproduce.com/