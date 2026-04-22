Growers and innovators urged to step into the spotlight as Fresh Awards 26 deadline nears

The Fresh Awards 26 have entered their final entry phase, and the deadline is approaching fast; entries close on Friday, 22 May 2026. For growers, innovators, and agritech businesses across the horticultural sector, the window to submit is narrowing, and the organisers are clear: now is the time to act.

The awards span categories including Agritech Excellence, Innovation Excellence, Technology Champion, and UK Grower of the Year, each designed to recognise the ideas, investments, and individuals advancing the sector. From AI-driven crop monitoring and renewable-powered glasshouses to smarter supply chains and sustainability breakthroughs, the Fresh Awards celebrate the full breadth of progress taking place across horticulture. Judges are not looking for perfection; they are looking for evidence of impact, ambition, and forward momentum.

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Free to enter

Entry to the Fresh Awards is completely free, with no limit on the number of categories a business can enter. That means growers and agritech companies can showcase multiple aspects of their operations, from crop science and automation to people, culture, and environmental performance, across several submissions at no cost.

In a sector where margins are under constant pressure, the ability to pursue national recognition without any financial commitment is a significant advantage. Multiple entries also increase the likelihood of a shortlist placement, offering broader exposure across different segments of the industry.

Why it matters

Horticulture is navigating a demanding operating environment, and labour availability, input costs, climate variability, and supply chain complexity are all bearing down on the sector simultaneously. Yet it is also an industry generating genuine solutions: year-round production through advanced protected growing systems, measurable emissions reductions through renewable energy and logistics optimisation, and meaningful gains in yield, quality, and efficiency driven by technology adoption.

These are developments with real commercial and environmental significance, and they deserve wider visibility. The Fresh Awards provide that platform, an opportunity to bring industry-leading work to the attention of peers, partners, customers, and the broader agri-food community.

Not just recognition

A shortlist placing or a win at the Fresh Awards carries weight beyond the ceremony itself. For many businesses, the recognition translates into stronger customer relationships, enhanced brand credibility, and new commercial conversations. Internally, it also reinforces the value of the teams driving that progress, a meaningful signal in an industry where attracting and retaining skilled people remains a priority.

The businesses that have entered in previous years consistently report benefits that extend well past the awards evening, from media coverage and partnership opportunities to improved positioning in tender processes and retail negotiations.

The clock is ticking

The entry process is designed to be straightforward, asking businesses to articulate their story clearly: what they have done, what impact it has had, and what sets them apart. With submissions closing on 22 May 2026, there is still time to put together a strong entry, but not time to delay.

For those who have considered entering in previous years but did not follow through, the organisers' message is direct: this is the year to step forward. Further information and the entry portal are available at the Fresh Awards website.

Entry is available at the link here.