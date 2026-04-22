Mission Produce and Calavo Growers advance merger toward July 2026

Mission Produce and Calavo Growers are moving ahead with their previously announced merger under a January 14, 2026, agreement. The transaction will see Calavo first become a wholly owned subsidiary of Mission Produce and then be folded into a Mission subsidiary in a two-step structure.

The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act expired on April 17, 2026, clearing a key U.S. regulatory hurdle. The deal still requires shareholder approvals and clearance from Mexican antitrust authorities, with closing targeted for the fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2026. The combination would consolidate two major avocado producers and could reshape competitive dynamics and scale efficiencies in the fresh produce supply chain.

On March 20, 2026, after Mission Produce's March 9 filing and subsequent amendment, the Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the Form S-4 registration statement for Mission stock to be issued in the merger. Mission and Calavo began mailing their joint proxy statement and prospectus to investors around March 25, 2026.

The progression of regulatory filings and proxy materials indicates that both companies are advancing toward a shareholder vote, highlighting the scale of the combined avocado and fresh foods platform.

The most recent analyst rating on (AVO) stock is a Buy with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mission Produce stock, see the AVO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, AVO is a Neutral.

The score is driven primarily by improved financial quality, including a de-risked balance sheet and positive free cash flow, supported by a technical uptrend. It is constrained by valuation interpretability, including negative P/E and no dividend yield, and earnings guidance pointing to near-term pricing-driven margin pressure and softer Q2 profitability, despite longer-term synergy expectations from the Calavo deal.

Source: The Globe And Mail