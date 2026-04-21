Buyers can acquire million-dollar systems at a fraction of cost"

SecondBloom Auctions has launched an online liquidation of equipment from Eden Green Technology's former vertical farming facility in Cleburne, Texas, with bidding open through April 30.



The sale covers more than 500 lots drawn from a facility that supplied leafy greens and herbs to over 400 Walmart stores across Texas and Oklahoma before closing in December 2025. Eden Green had announced a $40 million expansion less than two years before the closure, with total investment in the company exceeding $50 million.



© SecondBloom Auctions



Lighting, climate, and fertigation

The auction includes multiple lots of GE Arize ML900, ML300, and L1000 LED grow light systems, including a 560-unit north wall package with 1,120 bars and 560 drivers, a 336-fixture greenhouse overhead system, complete grow row packages with rolling benches and integrated lighting, and BIOS LED propagation systems. Climate and environmental control equipment includes two 300-ton Trane RTAC air-cooled chillers with Eaton VFD control panels, two Laars MagnaTherm MGH2500 boilers, a GD Chillers industrial glycol chiller, HortiMaX MultiMa IPC greenhouse climate controllers, and VFD-driven circulation systems.



Fertigation and water treatment lots include a Hoogendoorn Iivo system, a HortiMaX VitaLite CXL fertigation and water treatment skid, multiple EC/pH control panels, Etatron chemical dosing pumps, commercial reverse osmosis systems, UV water sterilizers, Moleaer dissolved oxygen systems, and Netafim/Dosatron fertigation injectors.



© SecondBloom Auctions



Propagation, seeding, and grow towers

On the propagation and seeding side, the auction features three Urbinati commercial seeding systems, including a SEM65 drum seeder with vacuum pump, a needle seeder line with Agrinomix coating and watering unit, and a pneumatic row seeder, alongside more than 50 million propagation seeds and tens of thousands of Grodan NG 2.0 grow blocks and AO propagation plugs.



Eden Green's proprietary vertical grow towers and growing system components represent more than 330,000 plant sites, with vine tower systems, harvest totes, and production support equipment also included.



© SecondBloom Auctions



Power, packaging, and additional lots

Power and electrical lots cover a Cummins Onan 400kW enclosed diesel generator, an Eaton 1600A switchboard, more than a dozen dry-type transformers ranging from 30 kVA to 75 kVA, and associated switchgear and VFD control panels.



Post-harvest and packaging equipment includes a Multivac automatic labeling system, an ID Technology print-and-apply labeler with conveyor, a Farmer's Friend lettuce harvester, tens of thousands of retail herb clamshells, and 50 pallets of custom corrugated produce boxes. Additional lots cover office furniture, IT infrastructure, shipping containers, warehouse racking, and safety equipment.



© SecondBloom Auctions



Auction details

"Eden Green built a facility with institutional-quality equipment," says Chris Lange, President of SecondBloom Auctions. "Buyers can acquire systems that would cost millions to purchase new, at a fraction of replacement cost."



SecondBloom previously managed the Bowery Farming Locust Grove liquidation, described as one of the largest indoor farming equipment sales in US history. The company describes the Eden Green sale as one of the largest CEA equipment liquidations in the US this year.



Phase 1 bidding closes April 30 at 5:00 PM. A Phase 2 sale covering intellectual property and remaining intangible assets, conducted on behalf of secured lender EG Texas Holdings, is scheduled for June 10, 2026.



Click here for the online bidding.

For more information:

Second Bloom Auctions

[email protected]

www.secondbloomauctions.com