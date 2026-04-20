Nunhems invests €40 million in next-generation seed processing facilities

BASF's vegetable seeds business today announced a 40 million euro investment in the modernization and expansion of its seed processing facilities at its headquarters in Nunhem, the Netherlands. This strategic project underlines the company's long-term growth ambitions and its commitment to maintaining a leading global position in the vegetable seed market. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with completion by the end of 2028. The new state-of-the-art facilities will enhance the company's ability to deliver high-quality vegetable seeds that meet the expectations of growers in the Netherlands and around the world.

The start of the construction was celebrated together with the Mayor of the municipality of Leudal, Désirée Schmalschläger, and project partners. "For more than 110 years, BASF | Nunhems has shaped the economic landscape of our region. Still known to many as Nunhems Zaden, the company has grown into a strong international player recognized for its innovative seed varieties," said Schmalschläger. "We greatly value the company's long-term commitment to the municipality of Leudal and its contribution to employment and regional development."

© BASF | Nunhems

Next-generation facilities to meet future needs

The existing seed processing facilities currently cover approximately 20,000 square meters. Seeds produced throughout BASF | Nunhems' global supply are shipped to Nunhem for cleaning, processing, testing, and final preparation before distribution to customers worldwide. As part of the investment, the total operational footprint in Nunhem will increase by approximately 6,000 square meters. Once completed, the processing facilities will be fully powered by renewable energy, resulting in more energy-efficient operations with significantly lower emissions.

"This investment reflects our dedication to continuous innovation and to delivering high-quality vegetable seeds that support our customers' success," said Frank Claessens, Managing Director Nunhems Netherlands and Vice President Operations. "It also confirms that Nunhem remains the heart of our business operations, bringing together deep local expertise with a global outlook."

The investment includes the renovation of two existing processing buildings, upgrading two current operational areas, and the construction of new facilities. These will feature state-of-the-art equipment and processing technologies to store, pack, and ship seeds with greater precision and efficiency. Enhanced quality assurance infrastructure will enable high-capacity testing to ensure that all seeds meet the stringent expectations of growers.

For more information:

BASF | Nunhems

www.agriculture.basf.com

www.nunhems.com