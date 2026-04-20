Food company expands financing facility to €7 million

Organto Foods Inc. (the "Company") has expanded its financing facility with Netherlands-based Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. ("Rabobank") to support business operations.

"We have expanded these facilities with Rabobank, a bank with experience in the agricultural and food sectors, and our operational financing partner. We have experienced growth in our business as we serve healthy eating and living markets, and we see opportunities to continue this growth. We have expanded our commercial relationships, supply base, and operational infrastructure over the past year. This is now reflected in weekly sales of approximately CDN $2 million, representing an annual sales run rate of approximately CDN $100 million. With this growth comes the need for expanded operational financing facilities. This expanded facility will help fund our increasing business and, together with our balance sheet, position the Company for continued operations," said Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Organto Foods Inc.

© Organto Foods

The financing facility has been increased from €4 million to €7 million. Utilisation is based on a percentage of qualified accounts receivable, with potential for further expansion as the business grows. The facility expires in November 2027 and will renew annually unless terminated by either party with three months' notice. Borrowed funds will bear interest at the one-month EURIBOR rate plus a margin, and a standby fee will apply on unused portions. As collateral, the Company will deposit €630,000 into an interest-bearing account with Rabobank.

Rabobank is a Dutch cooperative bank active in the agricultural and food sectors, providing financial services including commercial and rural banking and asset management.

On March 20, 2026, the Company announced the engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP"), a Canadian-based market-making services firm, through W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., effective April 1, 2026. Services comply with TSX Venture Exchange policies and applicable laws. The Company will pay VLP $5,000 per month for an initial three-month term, after which the agreement renews monthly and can be terminated by either party at any time. No performance factors are included, and no shares or options are provided as compensation.

The Company previously stated that VLP had no interest in its securities. It has since been advised that certain VLP principals hold 90,000 common shares acquired on February 23, 2026 (74,000 shares at $0.90) and March 18, 2026 (16,000 shares at $0.90). VLP is a consulting firm based in Toronto providing services for TSX-V-listed issuers.

On February 20, 2026, the Company announced the results of its early warrant exercise incentive program. It stated that 7,760,000 common shares and 2,588,667 incentive warrants would be issued, with each warrant allowing the holder to acquire one additional share at C$1.00 for one year. The Company now confirms that, due to an administrative error, the actual number of incentive warrants issued was 2,586,653.

© Organto FoodsFor more information:

John Rathwell

Organto Foods

Email: [email protected]

www.organto.com