Non-profit releases 2025 Annual Impact Report

Brighter Bites has released its 2025 Annual Impact Report, highlighting a year of expansion, new city launches, food is medicine work, and adaptive programming in support of its mission to create healthier communities.

The report provides a comprehensive look at the organization's achievements over the past year, including key program milestones, community partnerships, and the individuals and families impacted by its work. In 2025, the organization impacted over 264,350 individuals across 13 cities, delivering a retail value of $20,123,018.65 of fresh produce and implementing 29,041 nutrition education lessons and PE activities.

"Our impact this year reflects the dedication of our staff, partners, and supporters who make this work possible," said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. "Together, we are creating lasting change and opening doors to brighter futures for the communities we serve."

© Brighter Bites

Highlights from the report include:

Expanded its Food is Medicine work in Houston

Launched programming in San Diego

Debuted the new Brighter Bites 2.0 program in Washington, D.C.

Distributed over 7.5 million pounds of fresh produce

In addition to quantitative outcomes, the report features personal stories that illustrate the impact of the organization's program. These stories underscore its commitment to equity, access, and long-term sustainability.

The full report is available here.

For more information:

Melanie Button

Brighter Bites

[email protected]

www.brighterbites.org