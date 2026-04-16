CMA CGM to acquire Fattal Group pending regulatory approval

CMA CGM Group and the shareholders of Fattal Group have entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Fattal Group by CMA CGM and its affiliates. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to take place in Q3 2026.

© CMA CGM

"This acquisition represents a key milestone in our ambition to become a global leader in end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions. By integrating Fattal's strong distribution platform, we are expanding our capabilities downstream, closer to end markets and consumers. Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to drive growth, deepen our presence in fast-growing MENA markets, and deliver greater value to our customers and partners. This transaction also reflects our continued confidence in Lebanon and our commitment to supporting its long-term development," said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group.

"After 130 years of continued stewardship, the Fattal shareholders have made the decision to entrust the future of the Fattal Group to CMA CGM Group as they are confident that it will continue to build on the success of the Group and stay true to its mission to add value and ensure the long-term strength and success of the Group, its people, its suppliers and the communities it serves," stated Caroline Fattal, Chairwoman of the Fattal Group.

© CMA CGM GroupFor more information:

CMA CGM Group

Tel: +33 (0) 4 88 91 90 00

Email: [email protected]

www.cmacgm-group.com