Nominations open for The Unseen Hero Award 2026

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) announced that nominations are now open for The Unseen Hero Award. This honor is dedicated to the individuals who work behind the scenes, ensuring the produce industry continues to flourish.

In an effort to better highlight the diverse talent across the entire supply chain, and due to the overwhelming response of nominees this past year, SEPC expanded the award into three distinct categories:

Retail

Foodservice

Grower/Packer/Shipper

"As we look at the produce industry as a whole, we recognize that its success depends on thousands of moving parts," said David Sherrod, SEPC president & CEO. "The Unseen Hero Award was created to honor the individuals across every sector of the supply chain whose contributions are vital yet often go unnoticed. Whether they are in the field, the warehouse, or the storefront, we want to recognize those who serve as the backbone of our industry."

© Southeast Produce CouncilThe 2024's Southern Exposure show (seen here) also featured the theme of "Unseen Heroes".

Nominees should exemplify:

Dedication & Commitment: A strong work ethic and long-term contributions to their role.

Impact & Influence: Significant contributions that improve their company, team, or the industry.

Leadership & Initiative: Going above and beyond their responsibilities.

Collaboration & Teamwork: Supporting colleagues and fostering a positive work environment.

Integrity & Values: Embodying the core values of SEPC and the produce industry.

How to Nominate

Deadline: All nominations must be submitted by July 17, 2026 through SEPC's Nomination Link

Requirements: Nominations must include a detailed description of the nominee's role, their specific impact, and the reasons they deserve this honor. While not required, supporting documents such as testimonials or letters of recommendation are highly encouraged.

The organization looks forward to honoring these individuals and celebrating their contributions to the produce industry during Southern Innovations 2026.

For more information:

Anna Burch

Southeast Produce Council

Tel: +1 (478) 982-4411

[email protected]

www.seproducecouncil.com