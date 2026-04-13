"Food security today is about building a resilient, sustainable, and future-ready UAE food ecosystem"

UNS Vertical Farms, a commercial vertical farming operation founded in 2018 as a division of the Speedex Group, is scaling its operations into tomato production with a new greenhouse in Al Ain. The 10,000-square-metre facility marks a strategic diversification from the company's focus on microgreens and leafy greens.



The new farm will produce approximately 150,000 kilograms of fresh tomatoes annually, targeting domestic retail and HoReCa channels, adding to its existing Dubai facility's commercial production of up to 1,500 kilograms of microgreens and leafy greens per day across nearly 8,000 square metres. "While this volume represents a focused contribution within a broader import-reliant market, it allows us to consistently deliver fresh, premium products with shorter lead times and greater supply reliability," says Mehlam Murtaza, Director of UNS Vertical Farms.



© UNS Vertical Farms

© UNS Vertical Farms



Strengthening domestic production

Export is not part of the near-term strategy. "Our priority is to strengthen our presence within the UAE, with export opportunities to be explored as we scale operations in the future," Murtaza adds. The Al Ain facility grows a curated selection of premium tomato varieties, including cherry and bunch tomatoes, all non-GMO and free from pesticides and herbicides.

A streamlined supply chain ensures delivery within 24 to 48 hours of harvest to retail and HoReCa partners, with a direct-to-consumer channel also available through the company's website. The crop selection and go-to-market approach reflect a deliberate positioning strategy. "Our focus is on premium retail positioning, rather than competing solely on price with imported tomatoes," Murtaza says. "With the launch of our facility, we aim to achieve strong market penetration through next-day delivery across both retail and HoReCa channels."



© UNS Vertical Farms

© UNS Vertical Farms

National food security alignment

The expansion aligns with the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 and Net Zero 2050 goals, reducing dependence on imports while strengthening local supply chains. "Food security today goes beyond availability; it is about building a resilient, sustainable, and future-ready UAE food ecosystem," Murtaza says. "This facility reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's national vision by delivering consistent, high-quality produce grown locally with precision and care."



UNS Farms views Al Ain as a template for broader expansion. "This facility serves both as a proof of concept and a foundation for future growth, helping the UAE in its mission to strengthen locally grown produce," Murtaza says. "Looking ahead, we are exploring opportunities to replicate this model regionally, including other Gulf states, while maintaining the same high standards of quality, sustainability, and operational excellence that define UNS Farms."



© UNS Vertical Farms



For more information:

UNS Farms

Mehlam Murtaza, Director

[email protected]

www.unsfarms.com