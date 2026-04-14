Pro Citrus Network & Foremost Fresh Direct announce leadership transition

Pro Citrus Network (PCN) and Foremost Fresh Direct (FFD) are pleased to announce two strategic leadership transitions designed to support the companies' continued growth and long-term success.



Jacquie Ediger, current Executive Vice President and Managing Partner, has been appointed President of both PCN and FFD. Allan Dodge, founder and current President of both organizations, will transition into the role of Chairman of the Boards.



"It has been an honor to work alongside Allan for the past twenty-two years as we built both organizations from the ground up," said Ediger. "I am deeply humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead our teams into the next chapter. We have an exceptional group of people, and I look forward to continuing our growth together in the years ahead."



"As we continue to evolve as an organization, I am excited to take this next step toward sustainable growth and to pass the baton to my trusted partner, Jacquie," said Dodge. "Since PCN inception in 2004, Jacquie has consistently demonstrated the tenacity, vision, and leadership needed to achieve our strategic objectives and continue to drive our vision forward. It has long been our goal for her to assume this role, and the time is right."



Ediger added "In order to make this transition, it was important to add a crucial new role to our executive leadership teams. PCN and FFD have added the role of Vice President of Business Operations. This position is being filled by industry veteran Jen Doxey to further strengthen leadership and operational depth across both companies."

© Pro Citrus Network

Jacquie Ediger, Allan Dodge, and Jen Doxey.



"Bringing Jen on board marks a pivotal step. Having collaborated closely for over a decade, we've seen firsthand her expertise, integrity and dedication. This long-standing relationship has built a strong foundation of trust, and with her industry knowledge and leadership, we're confident Jen will make an immediate and lasting impact." said Dodge.

These leadership enhancements further reinforce PCN and FFD's commitment to the produce industry and the global network of business partners and stakeholders which they serve.

Contact:

Kim Flores

Pro Citrus Network / Foremost Fresh Direct

Tel: (772) 538-3549

[email protected]

www.pcnbrand.com

www.foremostfreshdirect.com