Capespan announces CEO change and leadership transition

Capespan, the South Africa-based multinational fruit producer and marketer, today announced a leadership transition. Chief Executive Officer, Charl du Bois, will be stepping down from his role. André de Klerk, the current Commercial Director and a member of the Board, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

As part of the leadership transition and following the continued evolution of the Group's operating structure, Jolanda van Heerden, Chief Financial Officer, will also be stepping down from her role.

Reinhardt Siegrühn, Chairman of the Capespan Board, acknowledged the leadership and contributions of both Du Bois and Van Heerden during their tenure.

© Capespan

"The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Charl and Jolanda for their contribution to Capespan during a period of operational and commercial progress. We thank them for their leadership and commitment to the Group and wish them well in their future endeavours."

Du Bois commented, "It has been a privilege to lead Capespan during a period of growth and performance. Much of this success has been driven by our value proposition, our ability to keep shelves stocked with quality fruit, and the service and dedication of our people across the globe. Capespan and its people have been an important part of my life for ten years, and I believe this is the right time to step down, with the company in a position for continued progress. I am particularly pleased to hand the reins to someone of Andre's calibre."

De Klerk has been part of Capespan's senior management team for 14 years and has experience in the global fruit industry.

Siegrühn added, "Andre is well placed to lead Capespan and to build on the recent performance of the business. The Board has confidence in his leadership."

De Klerk said, "I would like to thank the Board for its confidence in my leadership and Charl for his continued support. I look forward to building on the foundation established by the current leadership team and to working with our people to continue delivering growth and maximising value for our customers and producers."

In support of the leadership transition, Bernie Denton, who has been with Capespan for 12 years and currently heads the Group's Farming division, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and to the Board. Bernie's experience within the business and his operational knowledge across the Group's activities will provide continuity and strengthen the executive team as Capespan continues to grow.

© CapespanFor more information:

Capespan

Tel: +27 21 917 2600

Email: [email protected]

www.capespan.com