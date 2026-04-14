California Del Monte cannery closes

A processing facility operated by Del Monte Food Corporation in Modesto, California, has closed following the company's restructuring process, after no buyer was secured for the site.

The plant at 4000 Yosemite Boulevard officially shut on April 7, resulting in 765 job losses. The facility had remained operational after the company entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2025 as part of a plan to reorganise and sell assets.

Chapter 11 proceedings allow companies to restructure debt and seek buyers for operations. In this case, most of Del Monte's assets were sold, but the Modesto facility did not attract a buyer, leading to its closure.

© Del Monte Foods

The site had been used to process fruit and other agricultural products into packaged goods distributed across the U.S. The closure removes a processing outlet within the local supply chain, affecting both employment and procurement.

Del Monte products, including canned fruit and tomato-based items, are supplied through major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, and Costco.

The company has operated in the U.S. market for over 140 years, with processing facilities forming part of the supply chain for agricultural produce.

The broader market context shows increased restructuring activity. In 2025, total bankruptcies in the United States rose by 11%, with 24,737 business filings recorded, according to U.S. courts.

While most of Del Monte's operations have been transferred through the restructuring process, the Modesto cannery closure reflects the outcome for assets that did not secure investment.

Source: TheStreet