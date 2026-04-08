Sun World International and Mission Produce announce collaboration

Sun World International and Mission Produce today announced a collaboration to explore opportunities in the mango category, with a shared focus on identifying innovative commercially viable varieties that benefit growers, retailers, and consumers.

Despite strong and growing global demand, the mango category has long been defined by inconsistent eating quality and limited variety differentiation — a gap that both Sun World and Mission Produce have been independently working to close. This collaboration reflects the natural alignment they've found along the way, uniting Sun World's decades of experience in plant breeding, global evaluation and variety commercialization with Mission Produce's deep supply chain expertise, grower relationships and market reach across key production regions, including Mexico, Brazil, Peru and beyond.



"Mangoes are a category full of potential, and most people in the industry know there's a real opportunity to innovate to bring a great eating experience every time," said Bernardo Calvo, President & CEO, Sun World International. "As we continue to build our mango portfolio — from our earliest commercial introductions through late-season selections — we see real value in working alongside partners like Mission. What drew us to them is that they get it — they aren't afraid to innovate boldly. Both of our organizations care about quality, think long-term, and are willing to explore what's next to lift the entire category. That's the kind of partner we want to be building with."

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Sun World's mango program represents one of the most significant investments in mango variety development in the industry today. Following its acquisition of the world's largest mango breeding program through the Biogold transaction, Sun World has rapidly expanded its pipeline and commercial offerings. The company now has three commercial mango varieties available for licensing — including Kankun, acquired in 2023 as an early-season variety — nine advanced selections currently undergoing evaluation across international growing regions, and nearly 600 new potential varieties in early-stage assessment, targeting an extended window harvest. Officially launched at Fruit Logistica earlier this year, Sun World's mango program is designed to give growers access to differentiated, proprietary genetics with the agronomic performance and market demand needed to delight consumers and build a sustainable, profitable business

Mission Produce brings deep expertise in mango sourcing, ripening and distribution —leveraging the same vertically integrated infrastructure that has made the company a category leader in avocados to elevate the mango category. Mission has invested significantly in mango category development in recent years, including targeted retail programs designed to grow household penetration and consumer trust.

"We see a significant opportunity to grow the mango category by delivering a more consistent, premium eating experience to consumers around the world," said John Pawlowski, President and Chief Operating Officer at Mission Produce. "This collaboration builds on the strong foundation we've established in mangos and brings together Sun World's leadership in variety innovation with Mission's global sourcing, vertical integration, and ripening expertise. Together, we can accelerate progress toward a more reliable, high-quality experience for consumers."

"From our vertically integrated farms in Peru, to our broader year-round sourcing network, and through to our advanced ripening capabilities at retail, every step plays a role in delivering the World's Finest Mangos™," said Keith Barnard, Senior Vice President of Global Sourcing at Mission Produce. "That commitment to quality and consistency starts at the source and carries through the entire supply chain. When we deliver on that promise, it drives stronger retail performance, builds consumer trust, and ultimately fuels long-term growth for the category."

The collaboration represents a shared intent to explore which varieties, production regions, and market opportunities may offer the greatest commercial potential for growers and retailers alike. For growers, the collaboration signals a growing opportunity to access and trial a new generation of proprietary mango varieties designed to deliver superior eating quality, broader market appeal and stronger returns. It also reflects a shared philosophy: the path to elevating the mango category runs through innovation — in genetics, in supply continuity, and in the grower and market relationships required to bring new varieties to scale. Both companies see production regions across Latin America as central to that vision, with opportunities for expanded collaboration as new varieties move through the commercial pipeline.



Contact:

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