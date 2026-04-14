US–Dutch horticulture ties strengthened during Royal visit to the US

During the CEO Round Table held as part of the working visit of the Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to the United States, the Dutch horticulture sector was represented by Rijk Zwaan and VB Greenhouses.

On behalf of Rijk Zwaan, Wim Grootscholten, Business Manager North America, participated in this high-level meeting. VB Greenhouses was represented by CEO Edward Verbakel. The meeting took place in the presence of the Royal Couple, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and the Dutch Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

© Rijk Zwaan

Collaboration for resilient future-proof food systems

The vegetable breeding and greenhouse horticulture sectors together play an important role in developing future-proof food systems. By combining the breeding of vegetable varieties with higher yields, better taste, and greater resilience with innovative greenhouse solutions, growers are enabled to produce fresh and nutritious vegetables year-round in a reliable and sustainable way. At the same time, this collaboration supports retailers in offering a consistent supply of high-quality products to consumers.

"Dutch breeding companies and high-tech greenhouse construction have a great deal to offer internationally for local, sustainable vegetable production," said Wim Grootscholten of Rijk Zwaan.

At the same time, the consumption of healthy vegetables is under pressure due to economic and societal factors. This calls for close cooperation between growers, knowledge institutions, governments, and businesses. The participation of Rijk Zwaan and VB Greenhouses in this CEO Round Table underscores the importance of international dialogue, innovation, and partnerships for a sustainable and healthy food supply.

© Rijk Zwaan

Confidence in Dutch horticulture and greenhouse construction

Following the CEO Round Table, VB Greenhouses and leafy greens grower Little Leaf Farms signed a multi-million-dollar agreement for the further development of high-tech greenhouse facilities in the United States. Little Leaf Farms operates the world's largest indoor leafy greens campus in Pennsylvania, based on Dutch greenhouse technology. This new agreement highlights confidence in Dutch horticulture and greenhouse construction as a foundation for sustainable food production in the U.S.

"Our long-standing collaboration with Little Leaf Farms demonstrates how Dutch knowledge, innovation, and entrepreneurship make a difference worldwide in local sustainable food production," said Edward Verbakel of VB Greenhouses.

"Our collaboration with VB Greenhouses and the broader Dutch horticulture sector has been instrumental in establishing Little Leaf Farms as a leader in large-scale CEA in North America," said Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms. "This partnership is a strong example of how shared expertise and innovation can come together to support reliable, sustainable food production at scale, and we look forward to continuing to build on this foundation."

© Rijk Zwaan Edward Verbakel (VB Greenhouses) and Paul Sellew (Little Leaf Farms) sign the agreement.

© Rijk Zwaan

Strengthening trade relations

The CEO Round Table brought together executives from Dutch companies that are active in, or have a direct interest in, the state of Pennsylvania. The purpose of the meeting was to further explore and strengthen trade and investment opportunities between Pennsylvania and the Netherlands.

For more information:

VB Group

[email protected]

www.vb.nl

Rijk Zwaan Nederland

Burgemeester Crezéelaan 40

2678 ZG De Lier

[email protected]

www.rijkzwaan.nl