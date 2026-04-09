BerryWorld UK appoints Paul Avery as managing director

BerryWorld UK has announced that Paul Cole has retired after 21 years with the business. Paul Avery, previously Commercial Director, assumed the role of Managing Director from 1 April 2026.

Paul Cole joined the business in 2004 as an Account Manager and progressed to Managing Director of BerryWorld UK, leading the company through a period of expansion and organisational change.

© BerryWorld

During his tenure, BerryWorld UK sales trebled, driven by growth in volume and market presence. His leadership also contributed to the development of partnerships and internal teams.

Paul Avery succeeds him with experience across the business. He joined BerryWorld in 2006 as an Infrastructure Engineer and later moved into commercial roles, gaining experience in sales, supply chain operations, product management, and production.

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Adam Olins, Chief Commercial Officer of AgroBerries Group and founder of BerryWorld, said: "Paul Cole's contribution over the last two decades has been instrumental. His collaborative leadership, integrity, and commitment have left a lasting mark on both our people and our partners. We are delighted to see Paul Avery step into the role. His experience and deep understanding of the business make him ideally placed to lead BerryWorld UK going forward."

Paul Avery, Managing Director, said: "It's a privilege to follow Paul Cole. His leadership and mentorship have made a lasting impact on both the business and its people."

Paul Cole, former Managing Director, said: "BerryWorld has been a huge part of my life for over twenty years, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. Working alongside such dedicated partners and colleagues across the industry has been both a rewarding and fulfilling experience every step of the way. I have every confidence in Paul Avery and the team to continue driving BerryWorld to new heights, and I look forward to watching the continued success unfold during his tenure."

© BerryWorldFor more information:

Daisy-May Greener

BerryWorld

Tel: +44 (0) 77612 08530

Email: [email protected]

www.berryworld.com