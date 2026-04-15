Driscoll’s appoints new vice president, public affairs

Driscoll's announced that ambassador Darci Vetter has joined the company as vice president, public affairs. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Vetter will report to CEO Soren Bjorn and join the office of the CEO, supporting enterprise-wide alignment on governmental affairs across the company's global regions.

Vetter is a globally respected public policy leader with more than two decades of experience across government, business and the nonprofit sector, advising organizations at the intersection of agriculture and international trade. She brings expertise in navigating complex policy environments and working across global systems that shape food and agriculture.

"Over the past several months, Darci has partnered with us as a consultant, working closely with a number of our senior leaders," said Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll's. "Through that work, she has brought a thoughtful perspective and a clear understanding of the evolving global policy landscape shaping our business. As our company continues to grow globally, this experience will be increasingly important."

© Driscoll'sDarci Vetter

Vetter previously served as chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. She also served as deputy undersecretary of agriculture, overseeing the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service and its global market access, food assistance and capacity building programs.

Following her public service, Vetter held executive leadership roles as head of global public policy at The Nature Conservancy and PepsiCo, where she worked on policy engagement related to agriculture, climate, energy, health and packaging. She continues to advise companies, nonprofits, and international organizations on aligning policy and market incentives to support agriculture and global trade.

"Whether navigating immigration policies, packaging mandates or new tariff regimes, Driscoll's business sits at the intersection of a multitude of policy initiatives," Vetter said. "I look forward to working with the talented team to ensure we are best positioned to influence this dynamic policy environment."

For more information:

Driscoll's

[email protected]

https://www.driscolls.com/