Jenna Schulte joins Offshoot Brands

Offshoot Brands has appointed Jenna Schulte as vice president of sales & operations.

In this newly created role, Schulte will lead the integration of sales strategy and operational execution across the organization, supporting the company's continued expansion while strengthening customer partnerships and internal capabilities.

Schulte brings more than a decade of experience across fresh produce and transportation industries, with a background spanning supply chain, distribution, processing, and retail. Most recently, she has focused on building and growing national retail partnerships, while also leading sustainability and employee resource initiatives. Her cross-functional expertise positions her to drive cohesive, scalable growth across the business.

"We are thrilled to have Jenna leading sales and operations. Her extensive experience across supply chain operations combined with strong customer relationships will help us achieve both our short-term and long-term goals," said Angie Rowland, chief commercial officer. "Jenna is an incredible cultural asset, and I can already sense the positive impact of her collaboration."

© Offshoot BrandsJenna Schulte

Schulte was drawn to the company by its strong momentum and mission to make healthy eating more approachable for consumers.

"Offshoot Brands is building something incredibly exciting at the intersection of produce and fresh snacking," said Schulte. "There's a strong foundation already in place, and I'm looking forward to helping scale that growth in a way that stays true to what makes these brands special and continues to meet changing consumer expectations."

As vice president of sales & operations, Schulte will focus on expanding the company's reach across both existing and new channels, deepening key customer relationships, and ensuring operational excellence as the business scales.

"Jenna joins us at a pivotal moment," said George Shropshire, general manager of Offshoot Brands. "We have strong momentum across our brands, and her ability to connect strategy with execution will help us accelerate that growth in a thoughtful, sustainable way."

Her appointment reflects the company's continued investment in building a high-performing team to support its next phase of growth.

For more information:

Offshoot Brands

Tel: +1 (856) 457-6951

[email protected]

https://offshootbrands.com/