GrubMarket acquires Schoenmann Produce in Texas

GrubMarket has completed the acquisition of Schoenmann Produce, a Houston-based distributor serving the Gulf Coast region for more than 100 years. The transaction expands operations in Texas and the wider Gulf Coast market.

Schoenmann Produce was founded in 1910 and has developed supply relationships across foodservice, retail, wholesale, healthcare, education, and maritime sectors. The company operates an 8,361 m² facility on 13.96 hectares near Houston's Hobby Airport, including 6,968 m² of cold storage, refrigerated dock space, and ripening rooms. The operation maintains a Primus score of 100 for food safety, traceability, and quality control.

"Joining GrubMarket reflects an important moment in the continued evolution of Schoenmann Produce. For more than a century, our company has consistently operated on the principles of quality, service, and integrity. With GrubMarket, we can build a future that aligns with these shared core values, while leveraging an innovative-driven approach to long-term growth," said Mark Steakley, President of Schoenmann Produce.

"Schoenmann Produce has built an impressive business with real staying power in one of the country's most important regional produce markets. Their longstanding customer relationships, broad product capabilities, and well-developed infrastructure extending from their Houston headquarters make them a strong strategic fit for GrubMarket, as we continue to strengthen our presence in key U.S. produce markets, including Texas and the Gulf Coast region," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

Following the acquisition, Schoenmann Produce will integrate software systems covering financial management, sales, inventory, lot traceability, reporting, order processing, and digital payments. These tools are intended to support operational processes across the supply chain.

The acquisition forms part of ongoing expansion in regional produce distribution and supply chain operations in the U.S.

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