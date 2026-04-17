STEP-UPP Retail Class completes immersive spring tour

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) successfully hosted its 2026 STEP-UPP Retail Class for its annual spring tour last week. The multi-day journey took participants into fields and through state-of-the-art facilities, providing hands-on experience designed to foster effective partnerships between retail professionals and growers.

STEP-UPP (Southeast Training Education Program for Upcoming Produce Professionals) is the SEPC's flagship educational program. It provides rising retail and foodservice professionals with an understanding of the produce supply chain through an emphasis on strategic orientation, personal leadership, and direct field experience.

The tour kicked off Wednesday with a series of facility, farm, and field tours hosted by SEPC Level Sponsors Local Bounti, Pure Flavor, and Genuine Georgia (including stops at Pearson Farm and Lane Southern Orchards).

© Southeast Produce Council Members of Lane's Southern Orchards and Genuine Georgia pictured with the class.

Momentum continued with an exclusive tour of facilities hosted by SEPC Level Sponsor L.G. Herndon Jr. Farms, Inc. and SEPC Level and Future of Industry Sponsor Shuman Farms.

The experience culminated with in-depth explorations hosted by SEPC Level Sponsor Bland Farms before the class departed.

"The tour came to life through the energy and engagement of the students. As they walked fields, met growers, and saw the supply chain firsthand, you could see their understanding deepen in real time. That level of engagement not only enriches their education—it helps shape more connected, informed leaders who will strengthen the relationships between retailers and farmers, ultimately supporting a more sustainable future for our industry," said Gary Baker, SEPC vice chairman and STEP-UPP Retail Committee co-chair, Merchants Distributors.

This tour is made possible by the support of SEPC's Future of Industry Sponsors: Ark Foods, Bay Baby Produce, Blue River Legacy Farms, Bostock New Zealand, Crystal Valley Foods, Divine Flavor, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, J&C Tropicals, LK Packaging, Miami Tropical Wholesaler, Nature Fresh Farms, Ray's Heritage, Red Sun Farms, RPE, Shuman Farms, Southern Specialties, Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, Inc., and Suja Life.

© Southeast Produce Council

Will McGehee, founding partner of Genuine Georgia, explains the growing process of peaches.

"The tour is a reminder that the future of our industry depends on education and real-world connection. When the next generation of retail leaders can step into the fields, meet the growers, and truly understand where their products come from, it changes the way they lead and make decisions," said Mike Roberts, SEPC board ambassador and STEP-UPP Retail Committee co-chair, Harps Food Stores

The journey for the STEP-UPP Retail Class of 2026 will reach its pinnacle this fall. The graduation ceremony will be held during Southern Innovations this September in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information about the STEP-UPP program or to learn about other SEPC educational offerings, click here.

For more information:

Anna Burch

Southeast Produce Council

Tel: +1 (478) 982-4411

[email protected]

www.seproducecouncil.com