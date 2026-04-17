Date brand announces strategic shift to strengthen U.S. market focus

Natural Delights® is making a strategic shift in its business model to further support and grow domestic demand. As part of this evolution, the company will refocus its distribution primarily on the U.S. market while continuing to invest in category growth and consumer engagement nationwide.

In conjunction with this strategic shift, the company has appointed David Baxter as chief executive officer. Baxter will lead the company into its next phase of growth, with a focused vision on expanding the brand's leadership in the U.S. market. Baxter has been with the company for nearly eight years starting as a product manager, then director of marketing and was most recently the VP of sales and marketing. His breadth of experience and success with BVDG will provide a level of continuity through these strategic changes.

© Bard Valley Date Growers

L-R: David Baxter, Rafael Navarro III

At the same time, the company is also excited to welcome Naturally Grown Growers to the association, led by Rafael Navarro III. The addition of the Navarro family brings significant medjool date volume to the brand's portfolio as well as a suite of services that will provide an expansion of operational expertise, reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality, consistency, and long-term growth.

"We're proud to join the Bard Valley family in supporting the Natural Delights Brand and bring our fruit to market under a brand that has built such strong trust with retailers and consumers," said Rafael Navarro, CEO of Naturally Grown Group. "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the continued growth of the date category in the U.S."

For more than a decade, Natural Delights has been dedicated to building demand for the date category, helping transform dates from a niche product into a mainstream staple. As a grower-owned cooperative of family farms, the company has consistently delivered high-quality fruit and invested in consumer education.

By concentrating its distribution domestically, the company is positioned to accelerate household penetration, strengthen retailer partnerships, and continue expanding the role of dates across snacking and culinary occasions.

"This is a natural next step for our business and our family of growers," said Baxter. "By focusing more closely on the U.S. market, we will continue to build on the strong demand we've created, deepen our connection with consumers, and continue growing the category in meaningful ways."

Baxter's appointment as CEO marks a new chapter for the company, bringing continued leadership and vision as the company sharpens its strategic priorities and invests in long-term category expansion.

For more information:

Bard Valley Natural Delights

[email protected]

https://www.naturaldelights.com/