Continued growth focused on innovation

To always look ahead without fear is the philosophy that has always characterised Battistini Vivai, which has a new director, Andrea Bagnolini. Laura Laghi, one of the company's partners and representative of the new generation, explains that: "We are very happy with this choice, which allows our company to proceed along the road already taken. Giuliano Dradi, our long-standing director who is known and respected on a national and international level and with whom our company has made great strides, has reached retirement age. But his experience will still be fundamental for us: that is why he will follow the Research, Development, and Innovation sector as a consultant."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAndrea Bagnolini and Laura Laghi

Bagnolini, 47, from Cesena, boasts extensive experience in the fruit-growing field. "It is with great satisfaction that I take on this role. Battistini Vivai, which was founded in 1949, is now in its third generation, and it is promising to see several young people at the helm of the company, supported by their parents. I take on this responsibility with the knowledge that the company has been on a growth journey for many years, and now we must continue growing."

Battistini Vivai is known worldwide for its rootstocks and production of fruit plants, including berries. "Our offer stands out due to its considerable depth, which allows us to offer our customers an extremely generous number of products. Obviously, having such a broad catalogue helps our sales, but the respect and maintenance of high-quality standards is even more important. The entire Italian nursery system excels in this, but it must improve in communicating how well organised and structured it is: in my opinion, Italian nurseries are second to none in terms of quality, but we are not always good at making this clear to foreign customers."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAndrea Bagnolini is the director of Battistini nurseries from Monday, 13 April 2026

In 2025, Battistini Nurseries exported 60% of its production, reaching practically all continents. "Planning with customers is another strong point because, in this way, we can guarantee the timing as well as the high quality of the plants. A modern nursery cannot do without planning. In addition, the new and modern Vitroleaf micropropagation laboratory, one of the most important in Europe, allows high productivity and efficiency with the aim of reaching 24 million plants produced annually in the next few years," he concludes.

For more information

Battistini Nurseries

Via Ravennate, 1500

47522 Cesena (FC) - Italy

+39 (0) 547 380545

[email protected]

www.battistinivivai.com