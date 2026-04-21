Calling attention to clean water on Earth Day

Every Earth Day, people and businesses think about sustainability and how they contribute to a better planet. From better packaging to less waste, there are countless ways to make a difference.

Continental Fresh supports all those efforts but notes that clean water may be the most important one of all.

Thus, Earth Day is a natural moment for the company to share the story behind the blue Water For All label found on select produce. The blue drop – found on the company's mangos, cucumbers and butternut squash – tells wholesale suppliers, retailers and consumers that each sale includes support for BLUE Missions.

© Continental Fresh

BLUE Missions is the company's partner that uses 100 percent of those funds to build gravity-driven aqueducts, filtration systems and ventilated-improved pit latrines, as well as other clean water and sanitation projects. These projects create long-term access to clean, sustainable water that supports better health, stronger communities and greater opportunity.

To date, Water For All and BLUE Missions have connected 36,768 people to clean water. 12,414 are connected to sanitation and 752 with water filtration. The program has also inspired 5,914 volunteers and supported 287 sustainable projects and fundraising treks.

Every community with safe water is a step towards the end of poverty, and poverty is a major environmental strain. When families do not have reliable water access, daily life puts pressure on the land and local resources. When clean water is close to home, children go to school instead of spending their mornings at a river, families gain time to work and invest in their communities and more.

"Clean water creates a ripple effect," said Albert Perez, CEO of Continental Fresh and founder of Water For All. "With more kids in school, healthier families and stronger communities, there's a shift from short-term survival to long-term, sustainable systems. Those systems are incredibly important to the environment in developing communities."

More consumers want to use their purchasing power to do good. Earth Day brings this desire into focus, and Water For All produce provides a way to make a difference.

The company has a big-picture view of sustainability, and Water For All is part of that. Earth Day isn't just about protecting natural resources. It's also about helping people improve daily life and build a healthier future.

"Water is one of our most important resources. Every community with safe water is well on the way to a healthier future," said Perez. "We see that as one of the most important things we can do for our environment."

The company encourages retailers, partners and shoppers to look for the blue Water For All label on produce.

For more information:

Continental Fresh

https://www.continentalfresh.com/purpose