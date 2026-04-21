PennRose Farms names new president of Mexican growing operations

PennRose has appointed Luis Corella as president of Mexican growing operations, strengthening the company's leadership as it continues to expand across Mexico and North America.

Corella brings extensive experience across retail, sales, and grower relations. He began his career as a retail buyer with Safeway before moving into sales with Fresno-based grower-shippers, ultimately rising to president Baloian Mexico. In that role, he drove growth, expanded distribution networks, and built strong strategic partnerships.

"PennRose has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to both growers and customers, grounded in a set of high standards and values that define how we operate," said Doug Johnson, president of PennRose Farms. "Luis embodies those same principles and bringing him onto our team reinforces our commitment to doing things the right way while strengthening our position as a leader in the industry as we continue to scale in Mexico and across North America."

© PennRose Farms

Luis Corella

Corella was drawn to the company by its culture and growth trajectory. "It has a great reputation built on strong values and I'm excited to work alongside a proven team to better serve both our customers and grower partners," he said.

In his new role, Corella will focus on strengthening grower partnerships, driving operational excellence, and advancing marketing and merchandising strategies that create efficiencies across the supply chain. Known for balancing program management with strong grower relationships, he brings a well-rounded, collaborative approach to the role.

"This is a dynamic, ever-evolving business with endless opportunities," Corella said. "That's what makes it both exciting and rewarding."

For more information:

PennRose Farms

Tel: +1 (813) 633-8910

https://pennrosefarms.com/