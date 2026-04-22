Elevating regenerative agriculture commitment this Earth Day

This Earth Day, Naturipe Farms is putting a spotlight on the future of berry farming by advancing a grower-led approach to regenerative agriculture. With a renewed focus on soil health, water stewardship, biodiversity, and resource-efficient farming practices, the company is making long-standing on-farm practices more visible and measurable as part of its brand.

The company's growers are making decisions rooted in the health of their land. These efforts, from planting cover crops that enrich soil biology to implementing irrigation strategies that conserve water, are designed to strengthen farm resilience for generations to come.

"Our growers' land stewardship starts with the soil," said Janis McIntosh, director of marketing innovation and sustainability. "Our network of family farms understand their land better than anyone, employing regenerative practices that build healthier soil, safeguard water, and nurture ecosystems. This is responsible agriculture, and we are proud to tell their stories."

In 2026, the company is focusing its sustainability efforts in four areas that matter most on the farm:

© Naturipe Farms

Regenerative practices: Growers are committed to soil first, using cover crops, natural nutrient cycles, and fewer inputs to build healthier, more productive land over time.

Water stewardship: Farms are using less water with smarter irrigation systems, superior breeding programs and thoughtful resource management.

Nature: Supporting pollinators and biodiversity is part of everyday farming, from planting flowers that attract bees to encouraging beneficial insects that help keep ecosystems in balance.

Resource efficiency and waste reduction: Nothing goes to waste if it can be reused. From composting berry byproducts to recycling materials back into the farm, the company is building smarter, more efficient systems that keep resources in use longer.

Beyond the farm, the company is working to connect more people to agriculture through education and transparency. This week, one grower-owner is hosting students for a hands-on look at farming and food production, while another is introducing younger students to careers in agriculture at a local school. The company also recently welcomed agricultural leaders for a behind-the-scenes tour of its operations.

This Earth Day reflects a bigger shift for the company: sharing these stories more clearly and consistently, and highlighting the people and practices behind its berries.

For more information:

Naturipe Farms

Tel: +1 (239) 591-1664

[email protected]

https://www.naturipefarms.com/