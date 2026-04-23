LumiRay celebrates Tianjin factory launch during landmark week for Dutch horticulture in China

The week of April 8–12 marked a significant milestone for Dutch horticulture in China, highlighted by the official opening of the LumiRay Tianjin factory and strong participation of leading Dutch companies at the Hortiflorexpo IPM Beijing.

Held from April 10–12, the exhibition showcased a wide range of Dutch innovators, including Anthura, Ridder, Priva, Svensson, Bom Group and many others, underlining the long-standing and influential presence of the Netherlands in China's horticultural sector.

© LumiRay

Celebrating long-term commitment to China

Several companies used the occasion to celebrate major anniversaries of their activities in China. Anthura marked 20 years of presence in Kunming with the opening of a new 2.7-hectare greenhouse, while Priva celebrated two decades of establishment in China, reinforcing their continued investment in the region and long-term partnerships with local stakeholders.

Highlight of the week: LumiRay celebration dinner

A key highlight of the week was the celebration dinner marking the commissioning of the LumiRay Tianjin factory, held on April 10, 2026, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Beijing.

The event brought together Chinese and international guests, partners, government representatives, and employees to celebrate the successful launch of the new production facility and to reflect on the future of the industry. The evening combined celebration with strategic dialogue, emphasizing the shared ambition to advance sustainable and high-tech horticulture.

Guests were welcomed in a warm and festive atmosphere, with a formal reception followed by an opening ceremony featuring a multimedia presentation that showcased LumiRay's development journey, technical expertise, and the strategic importance of the Tianjin factory.

© LumiRay

Leadership perspectives and industry impact

During the evening, Dr. Ruiqing Huang, Chairman of LumiRay, expressed his gratitude to government authorities, the Embassy of the Netherlands in China, partners, and employees for their continued support. He reflected on over 20 years of development, from technology introduction and local R&D to the successful commissioning of the joint venture facility, and reaffirmed the company's commitment to innovation and agricultural advancement.

The CEO of Lumiforte, Guido Janssen, congratulated the joint venture on this milestone, highlighting the strength of Sino-Dutch collaboration and the successful integration of Dutch agricultural technology into the Chinese market. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and shared growth in the years ahead.

© LumiRay

Industry expert Wu Li, researcher, Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, Former President, Beijing Vegetable Society and Member of the 11th, 12th and 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), noted the critical role of advanced light and temperature management technologies in driving high-quality development in facility agriculture. He emphasized that LumiRay's combination of Dutch expertise and local application provides effective solutions to challenges such as high temperatures and intense sunlight, supporting more sustainable and efficient agricultural practices in China.

In addition, General Manager Ziying Huang presented LumiRay's core technologies, product portfolio, and market strategy, highlighting the company's strong growth potential and long-term vision.

A Ssmbolic new beginning

A symbolic highlight of the evening was the Grand Bluefin Tuna opening ceremony, representing prosperity, success, and new beginnings. This moment underscored the significance of the Tianjin factory as a new chapter for LumiRay and its partners.

The celebration continued with performances and networking, creating an open and engaging environment for strengthening relationships and exploring future collaboration opportunities.

A new chapter in Sino-Dutch cooperation

The successful launch of the LumiRay Tianjin factory and the accompanying celebrations reflect not only a major business milestone but also the deep and enduring partnership between China and the Netherlands in horticulture.

© LumiRay

With a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and agricultural development, LumiRay and its partners are well positioned to contribute to the next phase of growth in China's rapidly evolving horticultural sector

For more information:

LumiRay

[email protected]

www.lumiforte.com