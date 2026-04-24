Record attendance for Viva Fresh Expo 2026

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) announced record-breaking attendance for the 2026 Viva Fresh Expo. Now in its 11th year, the event welcomed a total of 2,872 attendees, including 380 retail and foodservice buyers, and featured 199 exhibitors, marking the largest turnout in the show's history.

Since its inaugural event in Austin in 2015, Viva Fresh has grown into a premier regional trade show connecting the produce industry across North America. The 2026 edition continued that trajectory, delivering a mix of networking, education, and business development opportunities.

© Texas International Produce Association

The ribbon cutting opens the show.

"This year's record attendance reflects the continued momentum and importance of Viva Fresh as a key platform for the fresh produce supply chain," said Bret Erickson, executive vice president at Little Bear Produce and current Viva Fresh chairman. "From meaningful buyer-supplier connections to high-quality educational programming, the event continues to evolve to meet the needs of the industry."

© Texas International Produce Association

L-R: Bret Erickson, Hunter Pinke

The week's activities included expanded networking opportunities such as the Viva Fresh Open across two golf courses at the TPC San Antonio, as well as the Second Annual Viva Fresh Pickleball Tournament and the first ever Viva Fresh Wine Tasting. These events offer attendees multiple ways to connect outside the exhibit hall. Signature programs such as the In Bloom Women's Event, the EDGE student program, and the Y-TIPA Young Professionals mixer highlighted the association's ongoing commitment to leadership development and industry engagement across all career stages.

The educational lineup featured a range of sessions addressing current topical industry issues reflecting on challenges and opportunities, including a session on Consumomics of Fresh Produce led by futurist economist Richard Kottmeyer of FutureBridge, along with Sabrina DeLay. Attendees also heard from keynote speaker Hunter Pinke, whose message of "no more bad days" and mindset shift resonated strongly with participants and set the tone for the weekend.

© Texas International Produce Association

A look at the EDGE Speed Networking event.

The Saturday expo brought together 199 exhibiting companies showcasing fresh produce, innovations, and services to a highly engaged audience of buyers and industry professionals and offered unique engagement opportunities in the booths and on the show floor.

For more information:

Viva Fresh Expo

Tel: +1 (956) 581-8632

[email protected]

www.vivafreshexpo.com