Kuehne+Nagel reports Q1 EBIT of US$374 million

The Kuehne+Nagel Group reported net turnover of CHF 5.6 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2026. EBIT reached CHF 343 million (US$374 million), and earnings totaled CHF 248 million (US$271 million). The conversion rate stood at 16 per cent.

Cost-saving measures introduced in October 2025 contributed to first-quarter results, reducing costs per unit.

© Kuehne+Nagel

Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, said: "Thanks to disciplined cost management, Kuehne+Nagel made a strong start to the year in Air, Road, and Contract Logistics. Sea Logistics was affected in the short term by disruptions in the Middle East. We are closely monitoring the situation, particularly with regard to rising energy prices and the possible impact on consumer demand.

As the markets continue to be volatile, our access to a global network and close collaboration with customers enable us to respond swiftly and flexibly to fast-changing conditions. This strength, combined with the current market dynamics and our consistent cost management, gives us confidence for the second quarter of 2026."

The Group expects full-year 2026 EBIT in a range of CHF 1.25 to 1.40 billion (US$1.36 to US$1.53 billion).

Sea Logistics

Sea Logistics generated net turnover of CHF 1.9 billion (US$2.07 billion) and EBIT of CHF 113 million (US$123 million), with a conversion rate of 25 per cent. Volumes reached one million TEU at the end of March 2026. Operations were affected by increased service intensity linked to developments in the Middle East. Volumes in Q1 2025 had been higher due to earlier customer front-loading.

Air Logistics

Air Logistics recorded net turnover of CHF 1.6 billion (US$1.74 billion) and EBIT of CHF 111 million (US$121 million), with a conversion rate of 27 per cent. Air freight volumes reached 516,000 tons, showing a slight increase compared to the previous year. Capacity constraints linked to events in the Middle East supported demand for charter solutions.

Road Logistics

Road Logistics generated net turnover of CHF 908 million (US$991 million) and EBIT of CHF 25 million (US$27 million). The business unit increased market share across regions. The company also implemented land transport solutions to support supply chains, including truck services between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information:

Dominique Nadelhofer

Kuehne+Nagel

Tel: +41 44 786 95 26

Email: [email protected]

www.newsroom.kuehne-nagel.com