Unifrutti acquires Fondaco Nuovo citrus operation in Sicily

Unifrutti Group has announced the acquisition of Fondaco Nuovo, a citrus operation in Sicily. The move supports the Group's strategy to expand owned production and strengthen its position in the European citrus market.

Located in Sicily's citrus-growing region in the foothills of Mount Etna, Fondaco Nuovo spans approximately 400 hectares across two farms. It produces Tarocco blood oranges, which are PGI protected ('Arancia Rossa di Sicilia').

© Unifrutti

The acquisition increases Unifrutti's presence in Sicily, more than doubling its total controlled area in Italy to approximately 670 hectares, building on the Group's existing footprint established through the acquisition of Oranfrizer in 2020. The investment supports Unifrutti's focus on Europe and the development of a production-led platform.

Sicily is known for citrus production, particularly blood oranges such as the Tarocco variety. The production environment includes volcanic soils and temperature variation between day and night.

The range at Fondaco Nuovo includes early Tarocco varieties such as Ippolito and Lempso. Late varieties, Tarocco Sant'Alfio and Meli, extend the season through May. Fondaco Nuovo's own variety, Tarocco Fondaco Nuovo, is a Tarocco clone selected by CREA-OFA of Acireale. Mandarins are also produced, including Mandared and Tacle, a cross between Tarocco and clementines. Limes and finger limes are also part of the range.

© Unifrutti

By increasing owned production, Unifrutti aims to support consistency and supply. The acquisition strengthens the Group's dual-hemisphere supply model, linking Italy with Southern Hemisphere operations to enable year-round citrus availability.

The acquisition also supports supply to European retailers over an extended period. Italy is one of the largest citrus producers in Europe.

Mohamed Elsarky, Chief Executive Officer of Unifrutti Group, commented, "This investment marks an important step in strengthening our European platform. By expanding our presence in Sicily, we are securing a premium supply at origin and reinforcing our ability to deliver consistent quality and reliability to our customers in a wider retail window. Europe sits at the heart of our dual-hemisphere model, delivering year-round supply to our customers. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to building an integrated, resilient and value-driven business."

© Unifrutti

Mauro Benda, Chief Executive of Unifrutti Italy and CFO Unifrutti Group, added, "Sicily is globally recognized for premium citrus, especially blood oranges and other prized varieties. The acquisition of Fondaco Nuovo is a significant step for Unifrutti, more than doubling our owned citrus production and building on the strong foundation established with Oranfrizer in 2020. Expanding our footprint reflects our ambition to grow sustainably and with purpose."

© UnifruttiFor more information:

Clara Taylor

Unifrutti Group

Tel: +44 7568 528381

Email: [email protected]

www.unifruttigroup.com