Five Crowns Marketing announces changes to sales leadership team

Five Crowns Marketing, grower, packer, and shipper of fresh fruits and vegetables, announces two updates to its sales leadership team: the promotion of Daren Van Dyke to vice president of sales and marketing and the addition of David Dudley as director of merchandising and marketing.

Van Dyke began his career with the company in 1996 in sales and most recently served as director of marketing. In his new role, he will oversee company-wide sales efforts and support Five Crown's continued focus on customer relationships and business development. "Daren has been part of our family and company for 30 years, and he has played an important role in our growth and success," said Bill Colace. "His experience across the business and long-standing commitment to our organization make him well suited for this position."

© Five Crowns Marketing

Left: Daren van Dyke. Right: David Dudley.

Dudley joins the company after serving as senior category manager for Sprouts Farmers Market for six years. Before that, Dudley held produce leadership roles at Save Mart Supermarkets, including director of produce and senior category manager. Tyler Colace, CEO northern division, shared, "David's appointment reflects a long-standing professional connection and a shared understanding of the retail produce landscape. We have had a strong relationship with him for many years, and we are pleased to welcome him to the company."

Van Dyke added, "David's background will complement the company's customer-focused approach and strengthen its retail support efforts. He and I will work closely together on our retail programs. His experience brings added perspective to our team and will enhance our ability to develop creative programs that support our customers and help drive sales."

Together, these leadership updates position Five Crowns Marketing to further align its sales, merchandising and marketing functions as the company continues serving retail partners across its produce categories.



For more information:

Daren Van Dyke

Five Crowns

Tel: +1 (760) 344-1933

[email protected]

www.FiveCrowns.com