Oishii has restructured its strawberry lineup, introducing new formats, price points, and packaging as it works to double its retail footprint from more than 300 locations by the end of 2026. The rollout introduces a Reserve and Premium grade distinction across its three signature varietals, the Omakase, Koyo, and Nikko Berry, and brings its lowest-ever retail price point to market.



Rita Hudetz, Chief Commercial Officer at Oishii, said the tiered structure came out of consumer research with a clear finding. "Our goal has always been to expand access to our products over time. We deeply studied the strawberry category to understand the challenges consumers faced," she says. "Taste consistency was definitely a challenge, and something we feel we have always overcome, but we also learned that strawberries were a very stressful purchase due to the expense and risk of buying berries, which might go bad before they get eaten."

Retailers validated the finding. Internal research showed that over 50% of consumers throw away some of their strawberries, and Hudetz noted that some shoppers have left the berry category entirely as a result.



© Oishii

Oishii's restructured lineup spans six formats across three varietals, with the green-tray Nikko Berry stay-fresh pack at the center



A portfolio built on category research

The lineup spans from a $4.99 Strawberry Bento Box to the $11.99 Reserve Grade Omakase Berry, which now carries a gold stripe within the portfolio. Premium Grade offerings target daily consumption, while Reserve Grade formats are designed for sharing, entertaining, or more deliberate occasions. The grading distinction reflects varietal, berry size, and packaging format.



Among the specific updates, the Premium Grade Koyo at $7.99 marks the lowest price point for that varietal to date, the Reserve Grade Koyo delivers 40% more berries at its existing price, and the Reserve Grade Mini Berries at $9.99 are positioned for grazing, dessert topping, and charcuterie or cocktail use.



© Oishii

The Reserve Grade Omakase Berry at $11.99 and the Strawberry Bento Box at $4.99 anchor opposite ends of Oishii's new six-SKU portfolio



Packaging innovation at the center of the freshness promise

A central feature of the update is the stay-fresh top-seal packaging, introduced in March 2026 with the Nikko Berry. Oishii says the format reduces plastic use by 80% compared to a standard 16-ounce clamshell, a figure verified by its packaging supplier, while simultaneously increasing pack size and customer value. "The rationale for this packaging format was centered around consumer needs, sustainability, and improved labor efficiency," Hudetz said. "So far, we've seen this new packaging format drive jumps in demand at core retailers."



Oishii has also introduced a Stay-Fresh Guarantee for the Nikko Berry, offering a full rebate via QR code if a consumer is unsatisfied with the product's freshness. "Our Japanese culture of care means we are very focused on precision in harvesting to ensure consumers get peak ripeness berries all year round."



On the entry price point, Hudetz drew a deliberate comparison to the prepared fruit category. "Our Bento Box is our lowest ounce weight berry offering, but in a beautiful gift-worthy format," she said. "It is designed to be merchandised in grab-and-go sets and offer a healthy alternative to other forms of snacking. Our Strawberry Bento Box delivers the same convenience, which is ready-to-eat strawberries, without those added costs."



© Oishii

The Nikko Berry's stay-fresh top-seal packaging, introduced in March 2026, reduces plastic use by 80% compared to a standard 16-ounce clamshell

Capacity and distribution

Production capacity has expanded in step with the portfolio shift. Oishii has more than doubled its growing space over the past 18 months, underpinning the broader SKU count and its retail ambitions.

The company currently distributes through more than 300 U.S. retail locations, including select Whole Foods Market stores and regional specialty retailers. "We are trying to double it by year-end," Hudetz said.



For more information: © Oishii

Oishii

Rita Hudetz, Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

www.oishii.com